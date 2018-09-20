It has been a big few days for Batman. Saturday was actually “Batman Day.” Today saw the reveal of a side of Batman that no one has ever seen before. And now “Bad Reasons to Call Batman” is trending on Twitter.

Going through the hashtag you find pretty much exactly what you expect. Lots of people providing lots of reasons why you probably shouldn’t call on the Dark Knight to help you out.

Naturally, these reasons were largely tongue-in-cheek (also, you know, Batman isn’t real), but they are definitely good for a laugh. Some of them are topical, some of them are a bit meta, and some of them are just drenched in Batman lore and geekiness.

A List

Here’s a list of bad reasons that are totally not related to each other in any way.

When your attorney of 12 years flips & sings to FBI

When also your accountant of 40 years flips & sings to FBI

And your National Security advisor flips & sings to FBI

As well as your Campaign boss flips & sings to FBI

…& your wife is about to divorce you#BadReasonsToCallBatman — Tomi Ahonen (@tomiahonen) September 19, 2018

A Bit Meta

This one seems a little meta for Twitter.

Nobody is liking or retweeting you #BadReasonsToCallBatman — Jesse D Lifson (@jdlifson2184) September 19, 2018

BBQ

People should be able to cook out in peace.

People are having a bbq in the park #BadReasonsToCallBatman pic.twitter.com/MDqfYoY64Y — Dave (@Roy2Dave) September 19, 2018

Did Someone Say Robin?

You could be forgiven for this one.

#BadReasonsToCallBatman

Directions to the Red Robin. ? — Lisa Champney (@ChampneyLisa) September 19, 2018

The Ship is Sinking

As a veteran voice actor, he knows what’s up.

“They didn’t do the ship I really, really, REALLY wanted!!!” #BadReasonsToCallBatman — (((Neil Kaplan))) (@NeKap) September 19, 2018

Star Trek Crossover

When Batman meets Star Trek.

A Superman Game

Did Superman make the call?

#BadReasonsToCallBatman



Because they still don’t have a Superman game that’s nearly as cool as any of the Arkham games. pic.twitter.com/jpeQFC1eGW — David Taylor II™ (@DT2ComicsChat) September 19, 2018

The Cat…No, Not That One

To be fair, this looks painful.

Sometimes, You Just Want to Talk

Well, what IS he thinking about?

Vs. Guy Gardner

And finally, the DC Universe streaming universe for the win.