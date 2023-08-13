Barbie Just Beat A Box Office Record Set By The Dark Knight Rises

Barbie just had a successful fourth weekend at the box office, and it's smashing records left and right. The movie hit $1 billion worldwide after only 17 days in theaters, and many are wondering when it's going to surpass The Dark Knight at the domestic box office to become Warner Bros.'s most successful movie stateside. The movie is also thriving internationally, and just surpassed The Dark Knight Rises as well as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I, making it one of Warner Bros. Top 10 international successes.

Barbie is now in seventh place on Warner Bros.'s international list with a current overseas total of $657,600,000. The movies to beat are The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies ($685,203,251), The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug ($701,116,914), The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey ($711,934,977), Joker ($730,757,347), Aquaman ($808,696,893), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II ($934,170,490). As for its domestic total, Barbie's $526,309,000 is very close to beating The Dark Knight's $533,720,947.

Margot Robbie Predicted Barbie Would Earn $1 Billion:

"I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they're brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director," Barbie star Margot Robbie previously told Collider. "And then I gave a series of examples like, "dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg," that and that, that and that – pretty much naming anything that's been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years. And I was like, "And now you've got Barbie and Greta Gerwig." And I think I told them that it'd make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!"

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.