DC’s Gail Simone Endorses Karen Gillan as Batgirl

Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Endgame, and Jumanji: The Next Level star Karen Gillan recently admitted that she would be interested to play Batgirl if she had to portray another comic book character outside of Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a recent interview, the actress was put on the spot and chose fellow red head Barbara Gordon as the character she’d like to explore, taking it further and choosing the same Batgirl character as the one which she would like to took should she get behind the camera. Now, DC’s Batgirl writer Gail Simone is endorsing Gillan for the role.

“As one of Batgirl’s longest-running writers, I would totally endorse Karen Gillan as Batgirl,” Simone said in a tweet. “She’d kill as Barbara. Put Cass in there, too!”

While a Batgirl movie has long been rumored to be in development, the project seems to be stalled at Warner Brothers. Should the project come along, Gillan has more than few fans backing her. Check out Simone’s tweet below.

Simone knows a thing or two about Batgirl and DC Comics, having written the Batgirl comics for years starting in 2011, and also tackling titles such as Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman.

When Gillan was asked which hero she’d like to play, this was her answer: “Batgirl would be pretty cool! Yeah, she’s a redhead!” It doesn’t seem like the actress is campaigning for a role, but is just Gillan having fun and answering a question in an interview.

The follow-up question was which super hero she would like to direct. “Batgirl would be cool for that, as well,” Gillan said in an interview with Omelete. “My favorite film in that world, my favorite one is Dark Knight. I just love the way that one is directed so much. So, I would just love to work in that world, as a director. Come on, DC. Look over this way!”

Gillan’s Jumanji: The Next Level is now playing in theaters.