Batgirl Behind-the-Scenes Photo Offers Look at Film’s Logo

DC’s Batgirl HBO Max movie is officially in production – something the studio let fans know today, with an official production start announcement and a photo to go with it. While that first image of Batgirl’s production wasn’t the coveted first look at star Leslie Grace in her Batgirl suit, the photo does serve as the first, full, official reveal of the logo for Batgirl that the HBO Max movie will be going with. As you can see below, the Batgirl logo is a nice ode to the DC Comics series, with a little new cinematic flair thrown in.

The logo looks like a great ode to writer Gail Simone’s run on Batgirl, during DC’s New 52 reboot in the early 2010s. That logo became the iconic foundation for Batgirl comics that have followed, including the popular “The Batgirl of Burnside” run of the mid-2010s. It’s a great look to cherry-pick for this Batgirl movie, as the 2010s Batgirl logo is pretty much synonymous with the character.

Batgirl is being directed by Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi (Bad Boys For Life). Leslie Grace is playing the live-action Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, with J.K. Simmons reprising his role from Batman v Superman and Justice League as Batgirl’s father, Commissioner Gordon. DC fans got a big thrill recently when it was revealed that The Mummy star Brendan Fraser will play Batman villain Firefly in Batgirl. The script is being done by Birds of Prey movie writer Christina Hodson.

While details of this Batgirl movie are being kept under wraps, Leslie Grace has teased fans with the premise of where we’ll find her version of Barbara Gordon – while rumors tease Birds of Prey’s Black Canary could show up!

“She’s someone who’s been underestimated by even her own dad and being the youngest kid, sometimes you’re insulated from all of the tough stuff of life and she’s so eager to prove to herself and to everybody else that there’s some things that she can handle,” Grace told ET. “So, this journey is definitely going to show me a lot of that. I feel like I’m on an endless journey of proving to myself what barriers I can break, what limits I can break for myself and I’m excited to put a little bit of that eagerness and drive and, like, almost a bit of stubbornness into Barbara’s character.”