Batman Icon Adam West Left Out of Oscars In Memoriam

Every year, the Oscars take a few minutes to celebrate those Hollywood names and faces we lost since the last award show. And of course, each and every year, the presentation has some glaring omissions.

If you watched the 90th annual Academy Awards last night, you probably noticed that Adam West, the beloved actor who portrayed TV’s original live action Batman, was missing from the In Memoriam tribute.

West first took on the role of Batman in 1966, when he portrayed the Caped Crusader in a feature film, as well as the first season of the popular TV series. In the years since, West has played and voiced the characters on several occasions.

Sadly, West wasn’t the only dearly departed member of the movie business that was left out of the celebration last night. Della Reese (Harlem Nights), Nelsan Ellis (True Blood, Get on Up), Robert Guilaume (The Lion King), Glen Campbell (True Grit), Reg. E Cathy (The Wire), John Mahoney (Frasier), Powers Boothe (Sin City), Tobe Hooper (Texas Chainsaw Massacre), Frank Vincent (The Sopranos), and Dorothy Malone (Written on the Wind) were all missing from the ceremony.

The In Memorium did however, pay tribute to many notable lives that were lost in 2017. Eddie Vedder played the late Tom Petty’s “Room at the Top” while the names and faces of those that passed away last year flashed onto the screen. Some of the actors and actresses in the presentation even had one of their bigger on screen moments play in front of the audience. The segment concluded with a clip of Jerry Lewis performing on stage.

You can watch the full In Memoriam segment in the video above.