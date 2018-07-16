‘Batman: The Animated Series’: Mark Hamill Shows Off Awesome Joker-Inspired Cane

Mark Hamill has spent decades voicing Batman’s most iconic villain, a run which began with his work on Batman: The Animated Series, and the folks at Sideshow decided to thank the actor for his tenure in the best way possible: By making him his own Joker cane.

Yesterday, Hamill took to Twitter to share photos of a Joker-inspired cane that he was sent from Sideshow Collectibles. He posted several photos of the cane, along with a thank you message to those that made it.

“Wait’ll you get a load of my Clown Prince of Crime cane,” Hamill wrote in the tweet. “Many thanks to the folks at Sideshow Collectibles for kindly sending me this killer addition to my Joker collection. The detail on his face captures the psycho in his soul!”

Naturally, Hamill ended the tweet with an emoji of a jester playing card, followed by a crazy face, representing exactly who the Joker is and always has been.

Wait’ll you get a load of my #ClownPrinceOfCrimeCane!!! Many thanks to the folks at Sideshow Collectibles @collectsideshow for kindly sending me this killer addition to my Joker collection. The detail on his face captures the psycho in his soul! 🃏🤪 🖤-mh pic.twitter.com/NApQ8NSG09 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 10, 2018

While may casual fans know Hamill for his turn as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, the DC faithful will always see him as the one, true Joker. Hamill brought the animated character to life in ways that no one thought possible, truly capturing the maniacal personality of the Joker using only his voice. Alongside Kevin Conroy, who has often rivaled him as Batman, Hamill has returned numerous times since Batman: The Animated Series to voice the Joker again.

In addition to his run as the Joker on the animated series, which lasted from 1992-1994, Hamill voiced the character in Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, the Justice League TV series, the Superman TV series, Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, Batman: Arkham Knight, The Killing Joke, and several other projects. The actor has been voicing the Joker in some capacity since 1992, which is certainly no easy feat.

While Hamill has lent his voice to the Joker on multiple occasions, fans still look back to Batman: The Animated Series as his pinnacle performance, just as they do with Conroy’s Batman. Fortunately, for those who have been wanting to see the series remastered, you’re in luck. Warner Bros. is going to be releasing Batman: The Animated Series on Blu-ray for the the first time this year. The entire series will also be made available to stream on the upcoming DC Universe subscription service, which also launches this year.

