Ben Affleck Seen Signing Batman Photo

While the fate of Ben Affleck‘s involvement in the future of the DC Extended Universe is unclear, as fans wait to see which projects he signs on to take part in, the one thing fans can surely expect him to sign is photos of himself as Batman. Over on Reddit, a fan recently shared a photo of the star offering an autograph on an image of his Dark Knight.

It’s unclear how to interpret the sighting of the actor, other than confirming that he’s happy to sign pieces of memorabilia from projects he hasn’t always seemed thrilled to be a part of.

Affleck is no longer attached as the director of The Batman, with War of the Planet of the Apes‘ director Matt Reeves stepping in to helm the picture. The solo adventure isn’t slated to go into production until next year, but with details surrounding the picture being kept under wraps, it’s unclear if Affleck will don the cowl.

One rumor circling is that The Batman will be set much earlier than the events of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, which would allow for a younger actor to step in for the role.

Revenge of the Fans reportedly had a source confirm Affleck’s status in the picture, with the site sharing, “The present Batman is still Affleck. A change in cowl will not happen publicly until Ben is officially gone, and he is currently The Batman. But like we have said, it’s a negotiation thing right now. Not money, but appearances and creative. Ben isn’t wanting to vacate, but not wanting to commit fully.”

Another possibility floating around is that Affleck could appear in the upcoming Flashpoint film, in which he’d appear alongside Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen.

With the next Justice League film not having an official release date, we shouldn’t expect to see Batman appear in other DCEU films until 2020, which may give Warner Bros. enough time to convince Affleck to stick around or find a new Bruce Wayne that fans will be so thrilled with that they won’t long for the actor to return.

You can see Affleck in Justice League, out on Digital HD and Blu-ray now.

The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21st, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.

