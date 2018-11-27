DC Might Be Planning to Kill Another Robin

The various Robins of the DC universe are no stranger to tragedy, but it sounds like some more heartbreak could very well be in store.

DC Comics has released a new cover and solicitation for Batman Beyond #29, which seems to hints a fatal outcome for Matt McGinnis.

As readers will remember, Terry’s little brother was sent into a mission by Bruce Wayne, to the chagrin of Batman. Bruce then gave Matt an upgraded Robin suit, marking the first official time that particular Batman had a Robin.

Well, if this solicitation (which you can check out below) is to be believed, that might prove to be a problem for Terry and Matt, especially now that the Joker has returned.

“BATMAN BEYOND #29

written by DAN JURGENS

art by BRETT BOOTH and NORM RAPMUND

cover by PASQUAL FERRY

variant cover by SHAWN MARTINBROUGH

The Joker is prepared to deliver his fatal punchline as everything—and the kitchen sink, too—hits the fan for Batman and Robin. Even with Dick Grayson’s help, the Dynamic Duo of tomorrow and Bruce Wayne may not stand a chance. Will The Joker turn Terry’s brother into the new Jason Todd? Is now a good time for Terry and Bruce to clash? And why are Neo-Gothamites cheering on the Clown Prince? Will anyone survive “The Final Joke”?

ON SALE 02.27.19

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | RATED T

This issue will ship with two covers.

Please see the order form for details.”

The cover of the issue certainly seems to hint at some angst as well, with Bruce and Matt recreating the “Death in the Family” arc.

Batman Beyond #29 will be released on February 27th.