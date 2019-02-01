‘Batman Beyond’ Animated Movie Reportedly In the Works

After the success of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, it appears that other companies are wanting to follow suit with unique, animated takes of classic properties. DC Comics and Warner Bros. might be next in line, going back to the fan-favorite franchise of Batman Beyond.

According to a new report from Geeks WorldWide, Warner Animation Group is set to begin work on a Batman Beyond film, targeting a 2022 release date.

There is no other information at this time, but it looks like pre-production on the potential film is already underway. Concept art for a mysterious project was recently posted on the DCEU Leaks subreddit, showing a new take on the title character of Terry McGinnis.

Another photo appears to show a display in the Batcave, featuring costumes for Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and the original Batman.

Fans have been clamoring for a Batman Beyond movie for some time, including geek filmmaker Kevin Smith. The director made waves when he recently suggested a live-action version with Michael Keaton returning to reprise the role.

“Could you imagine? Oh my God…that movie makes a billion, right there man,” Smith said on his Fat Man on Batman podcast. “If you’re like Michael Keaton’s coming back, people like ‘how is that possible’ and you’re like ‘because he’s Batman Beyond B****’ and people are ‘oh f*** we wanted this our whole lives!’ This is f****** good and I am down with this. When can we go?”

Warner Bros. has yet to officially announce the rumored Batman Beyond project, but hopefully fan response to these leaks gets them to make a move sooner than later.