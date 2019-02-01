‘Batman Beyond’: The Original Terry McGinnis Wants to Return for Movie

If the rumors are true, and Warner Bros. is looking to capitalize on the success of Teen Titans Go! To the Movies and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with a feature-length Batman Beyond animated film, original series star Will Friedle says he is ready to record.

While rumors of a Batman Beyond live-action movie have kicked up every few years, it seems that the version which will finally get off the ground will remain true to the TV series’ animated roots.

Quoting a report on the rumors, Friedle tweeted, “Uh…for real? I hope I get to play!”

He also included the “Bring back Beyond” and “Schway” hashtags — the latter of which has been getting a bit of a workout this season becuase Nora is using the word on The Flash.

There is no other information at this time, but it looks like pre-production on the potential film is already underway. Concept art for a mysterious project was recently posted on the DCEU Leaks subreddit, showing a new take on the title character of Terry McGinnis.

Another photo appears to show a display in the Batcave, featuring costumes for Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and the original Batman.

Fans have been clamoring for a Batman Beyond movie for some time, including geek filmmaker Kevin Smith. The director made waves when he recently suggested a live-action version with Michael Keaton returning to reprise the role.

Batman Beyond ran for three seasons and 52 episodes, from 1999 until 2001, and then was shelved to make way for a Justice League cartoon. A rumored fourth season of Batman Beyond never came to fruition, although the character has had years of well-received stories in the comics during its hiatus from animation.

The series centered on Terry McGinnis, a young man thrust into the role of a high-tech Batman in a cyberpunk near-future. Terry operated under the tutelage of an aging Bruce Wayne, whose body could not stand the strain of being the Dark Knight anymore.

A few years ago, producer Michael Uslan said that he’d like to see one with Clint Eastwood as the aging Bruce Wayne. Director Boaz Yakin was being considered for a Batman Beyond adaptation as far back as about 2000, when he said he pitched it as a companion to Darren Aranofsky’s Batman Year One film (the latter never happened either, but transformed into Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins).

Batman Beyond is available on DVD, of you can stream it for free with your DC Universe membership.

