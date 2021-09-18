Batman Day: Gal Gadot Shares Video of Her Wonder Woman Trying on Ben Affleck’s Cowl

Happy Batman Day, DC fans! Every third Saturday of September is the day folks celebrate the Dark Knight and his long history in comics, on film, and more. DC honored Batman today by releasing Batman: The Audio Adventures on HBO Max as well as Batman: The World, which is out in stores now. Many fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Batman today, and they’re not the only ones. Gal Gadot, who is best known for playing Wonder Woman in the DCEU, took to Twitter to share a fun behind-the-scenes video of her trying on Ben Affleck’s Batman cowl.

“Bringing out my inner bat. Happy Batman Day,” Gadot wrote. You can check out the video in the tweet below:

At the end of last year, it was confirmed that Gadot will be returning for the third Wonder Woman movie. Two days after Wonder Woman 1984 premiered on HBO Max, the studio revealed Gadot would be joining director Patty Jenkins for the third installment. Gadot has said in an interview that the movie will likely be in the present day, and Jenkins has already hinted that Kristen Wiig will return as Cheetah.

As for Batman, there’s a lot to look forward to from the character on the big screen. Not only will Robert Pattinson be taking on the role in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which is separate from the DCEU, but both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming The Flash movie.

“Frankly, in the back of my head, I always thought, ‘I bet I could go back and nail that motherf*cker,’” Keaton told The Hollywood Reporter after revealing he loved The Flash script from Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson. “And so I thought, ‘Well, now that they’re asking me, let me see if I can pull that off.’”

“I had to read it more than three times to go, ‘Wait, how does this work?” Keaton added of the multiverse storyline. “They had to explain that to me several times. By the way, I’m not being arrogant, I hope, about this. I don’t say it like, ‘I’m too groovy.’ I’m stupid. There’s a lot of things I don’t know about. And so, I don’t know, I just kind of figured it out, but this was different. What’s really interesting is how much more I got [Batman] when I went back and did him. I get this on a whole other level now. I totally respect it. I respect what people are trying to make. I never looked at it like, ‘Oh, this is just a silly thing.’ It was not a silly thing when I did Batman. But it has become a giant thing, culturally. It’s iconic. So I have even more respect for it because what do I know? This is a big deal in the world to people. You’ve got to honor that and be respectful of that. Even I go, ‘Jesus, this is huge.’”

The Batman is currently scheduled to be released on March 4th, 2022, and The Flash is set for release on November 4th, 2022.