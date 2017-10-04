Batman Documentary Shows What It Takes To Become The Dark Knight

A new short film showcases the real-life Batman of Brampton, Ontario—a self-described fan of the character who has come to embody the ideals and characteristics of DC’s most famous superhero.

“Being Batman” focuses on the anonymous man who dresses as the Caped Crusader and patrols the streets of Brampton in his Batmobile.

Videos by ComicBook.com

SUPER BOWL COMMERCIALS: Watch Every Commercial That Aired In Super Bowl LI

He admits to searching for and stopping crimes, inspired by his vigilante hero.

But, to the anonymous man who dons the cape and cowl, it’s not just about being a crime fighter.

“Of course I understand the difference between reality and fiction,” the Brampton Batman said. “But when it comes to fiction, we have the license and freedom to write a story that we want to write.”

The interview shots are framed so that you only get a view of his mouth, much like if he were wearing the costume throughout.

He says his martial art is ninjutsu, and the walls of his home is decorated with sai, swords, and nunchucks. He patrols the street decked out in armor reminiscent of the character’s appearance in the Arkham series of video games.

“Being Batman is my dream come true,” he said.

The Brampton Batman, aside from patrolling the streets of the Ontario city, also appears at conventions in costume, posing for pictures with children and fans.

“You might have an idea of what you think my real name is,” the Brampton Batman said, “But when I’m out there in the public, you won’t know who I am.”

Batman the character will next appear in the movie Justice League on November 17.

MORE: Kevin Smith Thinks Batman Movies Should Go Star Wars Route / Kevin Smith Gives His Theory On Why Ben Affleck Dropped Out As Batman Director / Ben Affleck Made Young Fan’s Day By Visiting Them In Hospital / Fan Video Unpacks DC Movies Character Problem / This Is What Jeff Bridges Could Look Like As Darkseid / 3D Rendering Of Batman Cowl Surfaces / Ben Affleck Reveals What He Learned From Batman V Superman / Justice League Costumes Closer Look and Analysis / New Justice League Photo Officially Released In High Resolution / Henry Cavill Sent Touching Gifts To Thank The Justice League Crew / Justice League May Show Arkham Asylum / Justice League: Batman And Superman To Argue Over Leadership /Ben Affleck On Directing Batman: ‘We’re Good And Going’ / Ben Affleck On How Long It Will Take To Get The Batman Ready For Launch

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg.