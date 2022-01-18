Batman Image in Batgirl Mural Replaced With Michael Keaton’s Likeness

Updates surrounding DC’s Batgirl movie are continuing to come to light, as production on the upcoming HBO Max film continues in Glasgow. Last week, fans got their first official look at star Leslie Grace in costume, and a number of behind-the-scenes photos have been littered with Easter eggs to various parts of the DC multiverse. Among them have been some ties to the Batman mythos, following the confirmation that Michael Keaton’s incarnation of Batman will make an appearance in the film. As the newest set photo reveals, a previously-seen in-universe mural of Batman and Robin has now been updated to feature Keaton’s likeness.

Well it’s finally out there. The #Batman Mural was updated last week to include Michael Keaton’s likeness. What are your thoughts?! 🦇 #Batgirl pic.twitter.com/AD2ilYLUGf — Batgirl Film News (@BatgirlFilm) January 17, 2022

Batgirl is directed by Bad Boys for Life‘s Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, with a script written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to see JK Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon, Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Brendan Fraser joining the cast as Firefly, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is only my second role, but I’m learning from my colleagues and other friends of mine that you put a little bit of yourself into each character,” Grace explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. “And just in the bit of research that I’ve been doing leading into pre-production, I’ve learned a lot of things about Barbara that are very in line with me.”

“She’s someone who’s been underestimated by even her own dad and being the youngest kid, sometimes you’re insulated from all of the tough stuff of life and she’s so eager to prove to herself and to everybody else that there’s some things that she can handle,” Grace continued. “So, this journey is definitely going to show me a lot of that. I feel like I’m on an endless journey of proving to myself what barriers I can break, what limits I can break for myself and I’m excited to put a little bit of that eagerness and drive and, like, almost a bit of stubbornness into Barbara’s character.”

Are you excited for the Batgirl movie? What do you think of this new tie to Michael Keaton’s Batman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Batgirl is expected to debut on HBO Max at a later date.