Batman Improves the Batmobile in ‘Justice League’ Deleted Scene

During a deep dive of the Justice League Blu-ray, a Twitter user going by John Doe Movie Reviews, whose timeline is full of “Release the Snyder cut” tweets, has pieced together another tiny part of the puzzle that fans have been whittling away at since the release of the film last year.

Connecting dots between a behind-the-scenes photo of Bruce and Alfred at the Batmobile, a shot used in one of the trailers featuring Bruce in the same wardrobe, and a still photo included in the special features of the Blu-ray, the account reasons that one deleted scene originally included in Snyder’s version of the film included Bruce (and likely Alfred) “militarizing” the Batmobile to go into combat with the Parademons, either before, during, or after his first meeting with the assembled Justice League.

Snyder’s involvement in the DC movies seems to be mostly at an end at this point; while it was originally said that his Justice League would be a two-part outing, Snyder and his wife Deborah, also a producer on the films, started to walk that back during production on the film.

Snyder seems proud of both Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, frequently sharing behind-the-scenes material and always happy to talk about the films with fans. He has said significantly less about Justice League — a film over which he did not have the final say.

Joss Whedon stepped in for reshoots and then worked with Warner Bros. to develop a final cut for Justice League that met studio demands. Snyder had stepped aside following the death of his daughter. Rumor has it that he and the studio were already not seeing eye to eye and that Snyder was unable to complete the film to everyone’s mutual satisfaction in the necessary timeframe while also spending time with his family to mourn.

Snyder regularly chats with fans on Vero, a social network founded by a friend of his, and shares images and stories from the production of his movies. Recently, he expressed that he was ready to talk about various theories and other messages he had received from fans.

Justice League is now on home video. The DC Extended Universe continues with Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.