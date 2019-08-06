Here’s What Kevin Conroy Could Look Like as Bruce Wayne in Crisis on Infinite Earths

Batman: The Animated Series star Kevin Conroy will get to play Bruce Wayne in live-action for the first time in the upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths Arrowverse crossover. Fans who want an idea of what the actor may look like in the role need look no further than artist spdrmnkyxxiii’s Instagram account. The artist imagined Conroy as Bruce Wayne as the character appeared in the Batman: The Animated Series spinoff Batman Beyond. The cartoon was set in Gotham City’s future and Conroy returned to voice the older, more grizzled Bruce Wayne as he mentored a new, younger Batman, Terry McGinnis.

“This crossover is actually gonna be insaane!” spdrmnkyxxiii wrote on Instagram with the shared artwork. “Everyones complaining that it’s on the CW. Kevin Conroy deserves to play Batman in live action atleast once no matter what platform!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Conroy has voiced the Dark Knight for more than 25 years, through Batman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond, Justice League, Justice League Unlimited, the Batman Arkham video game series, and several DC Comics animated films. This has made his voicing of the character as recognizable as any live-action actor’s depiction of the DC Comics vigilante.

Conroy isn’t the first bit of surprising casting news surrounding the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. Brandon Routh, who plays the Atom in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, will reprise his role as Superman from Superman Returns as well, though this time he’ll be the disillusioned, distant Superman of the Kingdom Come universe. Tyler Hoechlin will also return as Superman from The CW’s Supergirl. The Black Lightning cast will get in on the crossover action from the first time. Also, original Crisis on Infinite Earths comic book writer Marvel Wolfman will help write the television event.

Crisis on Infinite Earths brings together the casts of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman for a five-episode event. Three of those episodes will air in December. The final two will follow in January. The event takes its title from the 1985 DC Comics event maxiseries that rewrote DC Comics continuity. The event remains one of the best-known comics crossovers of all time. The television event will also mark the end of an era for Arrow, the series that birthed The CW’s DC Comics family of shows. The series is set for its final season in the fall.

Are you excited for Conroy getting to play Batman in Crisis on Infinite Earths? Let us know in the comments!