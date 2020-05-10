Batman Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Shows Off His Face Mask

✖

Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy is showing off his face mask on social media. Fans were delighted to see the longtime voice of The Bat share those images on Twitter. As more and more locations across the country mandate mask usage at essential businesses, celebrities are using the accessory to tie back to their characters. You may expect that the Batman: The Animated Series voice actor would opt for something with the Bat-Insignia on it, but that’s not the case. In fact, Conroy is donning a pretty simple black number and putting out his thoughts on how the character would approach this situation.

“Covid cases in US: Mar.8: 558. April 8: 432,132. May 8: 1, 283, 908,” Conroy wrote. “If a mask is good enough for Batman, a mask is good enough for me. Kind of sexy too! Wear the mask, protect yourself and your neighbors. Please.”

If you’re looking for more Batman: The Animated Series to fill this weekend, then you’re in luck. Conroy actually read some of Paul Dini and Alan Burnett’s Batman: The Adventures Continue. The actor is live streaming his dialogue and a lot of fans just jumped at the opportunity to hear him lend his voice to Batman again. Just last year, people got what they had been asking for as Conroy played Batman in live-action during The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths. He talked about the experience in a previous interview.

"It threw me at first," Conroy explained. "I never approached the character from that physicalized aspect. I always just inhabited him with my voice. When you do that in a recording studio, it's a very intimate experience and you're sort of living in your imagination. You do it with your eyes closed and you're in this other world, and you have Mark Hamill feeding you all the energy you [need], and the other actors because we always recorded together in the booths. To actually be on set, in the physical world, and to be walking as the character and inhabiting the character in three dimensions, it was a real transition for me. It did take a while to get used to, I have to admit. I was surprised because I know the character so well."

Have you checked out Batman: The Adventures Continue? Let us know in the comments!

