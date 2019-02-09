Here’s What Steve Carrell Could Look Like as Penguin in ‘The Batman’

Now that DC’s next Batman movie (The Batman) is officially headed into production, the fan-casting for the film has ramped up, big time. Most of the focus has been on which actor could step in to replace Ben Affleck as the new Batman, but some Batman rogues have also been getting some attention – and none more so than The Penguin.

Frozen star Josh Gad has been campaigning to play the new version of Penguin for over a year now, but this new piece of fan at proposes a different casting idea: The Office star Steve Carell as The Penguin:

Until seeing this image, it’s fair to say that there probably aren’t a lot of DC fans that would’ve thought of Steve Carrell as a go-to name for playing The Penguin in the DC Extended Universe. After seeing this image, however, it’s now hard to get the notion out our head!

Carrell is still most famous for his role as Michael Scott in the US version of The Office in the 2000s, but since that time he’s definitely branched in a big way, as a performer. Films like Welcome to Marwen, Foxcatcher, Crazy, Stupid, Love., Dan in Real Life and Little Miss Sunshine have shown just how well Carrell can do with dramatic roles – but a standout villain role is one he could definitely use on his resume. Carrell definitely carries the name-recognition to help sell The Batman in terms of supporting talent – which could be exactly what the film needs while it’s trying to sell fans on this idea of a new Batman actor.

Penguin has been a topic of conversation as of late, due to the fact that discussions about possible villains for the new Batman movie seem to overlap in their assessment that Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin will be a featured player – most likely a crimelord or middle-man that Batman has to make contact with at some point. That makes a lot of sense, as its exactly the sort of role that Penguin has played in modern Batman stories, and is also a great way to get another iconic villain into the film, without dragging down the detective mystery storyline that director Matt Reeves is going for.

Could you see Steve Carrell playing The Penguin in the next Batman movie? Let us know in the comments!

The DC Movie Universe continues with Aquaman, in theaters now. Shazam hits theaters on April 5th, Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7th, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020, and The Batman on June 25th, 2021.

