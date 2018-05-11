Michael C. Hall Wants To Play Batman In Live-Action Movie

From Adam West to Michael Keaton to Christian Bale, playing Batman in a live-action film can be considered a career-defining opportunity that many would love to take a crack at. When it comes to actors who have voiced their interest in playing the character in some form, we can now add Dexter star Michael C. Hall to the list.

“In that particular iteration of the superhero origin story, it was an alternative universe, he was a vampire,” Hall explained to Yahoo! of his role voicing the Caped Crusader in the animated Justice League: Gods & Monsters. “But Batman in general, I like him as a superhero, because he’s not particularly endowed with superpowers, he’s just smart. And the suit!”

When asked if Batman was his favorite superhero, Hall confirmed, “Batman? Sure.”

During the interview to promote his new Netflix series Safe, Hall’s co-star Amanda Abbington expressed how he could be great as Batman in a live-action film.

“I’m Batman, tell your friends about me,” Hall joked. “I love that, that was the Michael Keaton version. Well, thanks, sure – I’m all for that.”

Given that Ben Affleck is the current Batman in the DC Extended Universe, fans shouldn’t expect to see a changing of the guard in the near future, though reports have been circulating for years that the star was looking to distance himself from the role.

Sadly, Affleck’s debut as the Dark Knight was in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, a film that became a massive success at the box office but was a critical failure. What was meant to be a triumphant debut of the actor in the role underwhelmed audiences, even if Affleck’s performance itself wasn’t criticized strongly.

Doubts about the actor’s involvement emerged when he handed over directorial duties on the solo Batman film to Matt Reeves, though he cited this was due to the overwhelming ordeal of both directing and starring in the film.

The solo film, The Batman, is rumored to be set during an earlier time in the hero’s career, potentially aiming at casting a younger actor to play the role. Like many projects in the DCEU, there’s much uncertainty about how the project will move forward, though Affleck hasn’t made any official statements about how many more times he’ll play the character.

