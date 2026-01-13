DC is Officially Retiring a Major Superhero After 37 Years

It’s not looking good for one particular DC Comics hero, who could be getting ready to hang up their tights. Things have been going pretty well for the DCU during the All In era, which has very much been a back-to-basics approach for the entire DC line. But we’re getting incredibly close to DC Next Level, the newest publishing initiative that promises to shake up everything once more. And yes, that means the possible retirement of a hero from the line of duty. But which hero could be getting ready to say goodbye to a life of costumed adventuring?

Superheroes retiring isn’t as common as a superhero’s death, but they do happen. It wasn’t that long ago that Barry Allen, the Silver Age Flash, gave up his life as the Scarlet Speedster after losing his connection to the Speed Force in Absolute Power. Then again, some characters retire from one superhero identity only to pick up another down the line. But what’s got people talking about a new hero retiring? And are they actually giving up being a hero altogether or laying the groundwork for a brand-new superhero persona?

Tim Drake Gives Up Being Robin in Batman #6 Variant Cover

You read that right. A variant cover for February’s Batman #6 by DC Comics President and comic book icon Jim Lee was released last week, and it’s a pretty shocking one. Batman is in the foreground, gripping Tim Drake’s Robin costume as his domino mask lies on the ground while the young man walks away, duffel bag in hand. What really elevates the seriousness of this cover is the background, which is a mosaic of covers featuring Tim’s Robin prominently. The variant has left fans shaken as they continue to debate what it means for the Boy Wonder.

Now, could this actually be the end for Tim as Robin? Well, that would be incredibly surprising. DC put a lot of effort into marketing Tim as this series’ Robin, going so far as to return Tim to his classic red and black post-52 outfit. But at the same time, I could definitely see why Tim might choose now to step back from being Robin. The second issue of Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez’s series saw Tim shot while on patrol, and though it wasn’t gruesome, it worried and angered Tim’s boyfriend Bernard.

I would be less inclined to believe that Tim was actually stepping away from the Robin role, given that this is a variant cover and not the main one. But it’s Jim Lee doing this variant, and I have to wonder why the President of DC Comics would take time to draw what looks to be a send-off cover if something wasn’t going to come from it. While there’s nothing in Batman #6’s solicited information that implies Batman’s elder Robin is stepping aside, I’ve got a feeling that this cover is preparing us for a major development for Tim Drake.

Stepping Out of the Robin Role is Good for Tim

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

I won’t lie, as a Damian Wayne fan, I’m more than happy for Tim to step out and let Damian be the only Robin. But it’s not just because I feel like there only needs to be one Boy Wonder at a time. Truth be told, I was never crazy about Tim going back to the Robin role in the first place. It reminded me way too much of when Barbara Gordon went back to being Batgirl in the New 52. It’s limiting and, truth be told, it’s the exact opposite of character development.

Tim already proved that he’s capable of being his own hero. I honestly really liked him as Red Robin back during the pre-Flashpoint days (was never a fan of that hideous New 52 costume). But original outfit aside, it allowed him a degree of independence he just doesn’t get as Batman’s sidekick. The guy’s been around for nearly four decades. It is well past time he stepped out of Batman’s shadow and became more like his brothers, Nightwing and Red Hood. Whether that means reclaiming Red Robin or developing a new identity, anything is better for Tim than Robin.

I don’t know if Tim is stepping away from superheroics altogether or just retiring from Robin. But either way, I think this is a good thing for him. Tim has worked hard enough and earned the right to be more than just one half of the Dynamic Duo. Maybe he’ll just take some time for himself, or maybe he’ll reclaim his old Red Robin mantle. Either way, giving up being Robin is the best thing for Tim. He might be the definitive Boy Wonder for many, but it’s time that he starts the process of evolving into something greater.

What do you think about Tim Drake giving up the Robin mantle?