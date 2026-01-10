Netflix’s New Mystery Thriller Series Is Officially a Hit With Almost 80 Million Hours Viewed

Netflix ended 2025 with marquee franchises, which also led to big views. With the absence of its biggest franchise ever, you might expect views to take a hit, but the king of streamers is actually off to a solid start just a week into the new year. In fact, Netflix’s brand new thriller series is already a major hit, amassing an impressive 80 million hours viewed in no time at all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That new hit project is the mystery thriller Run Away, which is part of the Harlan Coben mystery series that has already produced hits in Missing You and Fool Me Once. Run Away has taken the number 2 spot on the Top 10 Shows Chart for the week of December 29th to January 4th, which was its first week of release. Over the course of that week, Run Away has been viewed more than 79,500,000 times, so 80,000,000 is easily within reach, and that’s if it hasn’t already hit.

What Are Netflix’s Harlan Coben Mysteries?

Harlan Coben has over 90 million books in print worldwide, has written thirty-five novels and counting. Those include books like The Boy From The Woods, Tell No One, Win, and his newest book, Gone Before Goodbye, which he co-wrote with Reese Witherspoon. Several of his works have been adapted, including a number of projects for Netflix, and Run Away is the latest example.

Run Away is the 12th adaptation of Coben’s work, and all 12 can be found on Netflix. The Harlan Coben collection includes Run Away, Stay Close, Fool Me Once, Missing You, Safe, The Stranger, Just One Look, Caught, Hold Tight, The Woods, The Innocent, and Gone For Good, and with 35 stories and counting to adapt, more are likely hitting down the line as well.

As for Run Away, the film is about a man named Simon (played by James Nesbitt) who is searching for his eldest daughter Paige (Ellie de Lange) after she runs away from home. He eventually finds her in a city park, but she’s in rough shape, and drugs have taken a toll. It doesn’t get better either, as when he discovers she’s not alone, an argument ensues and leads to a violent incident that causes him to lose her all over again. Simon then sets out to find her once more, and he will have to head into a deadly underworld and risk tearing his family apart to find her and bring her home.

Run Away is now streaming on Netflix.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!