PS5 Users Can Get One of the Best Video Game Trilogies for Just $6

PlayStation fans across PS5, as well as PS4, can get one of the best video game trilogies for just $6, which means scoring each game for roughly $2 apiece. This new deal comes the way of the PlayStation Store, where a collection featuring all three games in the trilogy has been discounted by 90%, knocking $54 off the normal $60 asking price. That said, the deal is only available for a limited time and is set to expire on January 22.

For roughly the next 11 days, all PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5, and PS5 Pro users via PSN can, more specifically, nab the Batman: Arkham Collection. Included in this collection is one of the best PS3 games of all time. Obviously, some of these games are quite old in 2026; however, they not only hold up, but they actually have never been cheaper than this, at least not on the PlayStation Store.

Some of the Best Superhero Games

For those who don’t know what is included in the Batman: Arkham Collection, it includes three games. It includes the first game in the series, 2009’s Batman: Arkham Asylum, a 91-rated game and one of the best releases of its year. It also includes the second game in the series, 2011’s Batman: Arkham City, the best game in the series, and one of the great games of its generation, as evidenced by its 96 on Metacritic.

What it does not include is the third installment in the series, Batman: Arkham Origins, a prequel set nine years before the events of Batman: Arkham Asylum. This is because, where the rest of the series is made by UK team Rocksteady Studios, this installment was made by the Canadian team WB Games Montreal. It is also subpar in comparison, as reflected by its 76 on Metacritic.

The third and final game included is 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight, the last mainline installment in the series, which has continued, but via spin-offs. In this collection, Batman: Arkham Knight feels more modern because it was a PS4 game rather than a PS3 game, but it is also the worst game in the collection, as its 87 on Metacritic demonstrates.

To complete the package, all DLC for all three games is included, but that is the extent of the offer. These aren’t remasters, nor do they come with any upgrades that make the games feel more like modern releases. That said, they still hold up.

PlayStation Plus Availability and Pricing

If you are on PS4 or PS5, this is the cheapest way to grab this collection at the moment, as it is currently not available via PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium, and there’s no word of this changing. Meanwhile, the collection is unlikely to get any cheaper on the PlayStation Store. It’s been on the PS Store for eight years, so this is probably going to be its lowest price. Reinforcing this is the fact that WB Games rarely discounts its games more than 90%.

