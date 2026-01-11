HBO Max’s Hidden Gem Thriller Is Already Back With a New Season

HBO and HBO Max are leading forces in prestige TV. Series like Game of Thrones, Succession, and The Last of Us have swept award shows, earned critical praise, and dominated cultural conversations, and even more are set to arrive throughout 2026. As HBO Max continues to roll out fresh titles from the January 2026 content lineup, one of its best shows is already returning after a brief hiatus.

Mickey Down and Konrad Kay’s underrated financial thriller drama Industry returns for Season 4 on January 11th at 9 p.m. on both HBO and HBO Max, marking a quick turnaround from the September 2024 Season 3 finale in comparison to most other HBO shows. The series follows a group of graduates who join the prestigious London investment bank Pierpoint & Co. In Season 4, Pierpoint grads find themselves drawn into a high-stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game, all while navigating their romantic relationships, friendships, and everyday lives. Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Sagar Radia, and Ken Leung star. Season 4 consists of eight episodes, which air weekly on Sundays.

Industry Is One of HBO Max’s Best Shows, and It’s Already a Streaming Hit

Industry has been consistently good throughout its first three seasons, earning an average 90% critic score and 71% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes and praise from critics who have lauded it as “one of the best things on TV” and “exciting, jaw-dropping, and irresistible.” The series delivers a high-stakes, anxiety-inducing look into the ruthless world of high finance with a compelling human drama driven by deeply flawed but magnetic characters. Industry is really just one of those binge-worthy shows that will almost immediately pull you into its fast-paced plot and keep you hooked with its sharp writing, addictive drama, and power struggles.

Critic reviews haven’t yet rolled in for Season 4, and it’s still too early for the new batch of episodes to earn an audience rating, but Industry is already back on the streaming charts. Just days ahead of the Season 4 premiere, Industry launched back into the Top 10 TV shows on HBO Max worldwide and has remained there ever since December 31st. The show has quickly risen from No. 10 and ranks alongside other hit shows like It: Welcome to Derry, fellow January 2026 returning series The Pitt, The Seduction, and I Love LA. Given just how great Industry is, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the series continue its upward climb in the coming days, though only time will tell if it can take the top spot.

Will There Be an Industry Season 5?

That is still up in the air. HBO has not greenlit an Industry Season 5 just yet, and it’s likely that a renewal wouldn’t come until a bit later in the season. For comparison, Season 4 was not announced until about a week before the Season 3 finale. The show’s future does seem hopeful, though, given the fact that Down and Kay inked a new three-year overall deal with HBO in fall 2024.

Industry Season 4 returns on January 11th at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. New episodes drop weekly on Sundays.

