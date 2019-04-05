New Batman Poster Celebrates Return of Four Batman Movies to Big Screen

For decades, Batman has been an integral component of pop culture, with the character earning stories in a number of mediums. In 1966, Adam West starred as the character in Batman: The Movie, which embraced the campier corner of the comics for a lighthearted and entertaining adventure. As time went by, the character earned darker adaptations, thanks in part to comic creator Fark Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns, paving the way for Tim Burton’s moodier Batman film in 1989. That film inspired three sequels which aimed to replicate that style, some of which were major successes. In honor of the character’s 80th anniversary, these films are returning to theaters for special screenings.

Per press release, “Each Batman film will play one day only in more than 600 movie theaters nationwide, beginning with director Tim Burton’s visionary Batman, a film whose unprecedented success and acclaim helped propel superhero movies that continue to reign supreme at the box office. Tickets to each of the four Batman films are available beginning today at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.”

“The cycle of Batman films that began with Tim Burton’s big-screen classic thirty years ago this summer is an amazing group of films that helped usher in an exciting new era of moviemaking,” Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations Tom Lucas shared in the statement. “We’re honored Warner Bros. has turned to Fathom Events to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Batman with these iconic superhero films.”

The schedule for these films is as follow:

Batman (1989) – Saturday, May 4th, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. (all times are local)

Batman Returns (1992) – Monday, May 6th, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Batman Forever (1995) – Sunday, May 12th, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) – Tuesday, May 14th, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Despite the success of the initial film, by the time the franchise released Batman & Robin, the campier components of the series began to blend with those moodier elements, resulting in the film being both a financial and critical disappointment.

Nearly a decade later, the Caped Crusader returned to the big screen with Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, which completely rejuvenated the character’s popularity. In some fans’ opinions, Nolan’s Batman films are considered not only the biggest successes with the character,but also in all superhero storytelling.

