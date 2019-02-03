Nick Jonas Offers to Replace Ben Affleck as Batman

After years of only rumor and speculation regarding the next Batman movie, DC and Warner Bros. have hit fans with a slew of big official developments. In just a 48-hour span we’ve learned when Matt Reeves The Batman will hit theaters, what the film will loosely be about, the fact that it’s getting a different official title, and (the biggest headline) the fact that Ben Affleck will be leaving the franchise, with Reeves tapping a new (and younger) actor to takeover the Batman role.

Well, as fans drop their lists of suitable candidates to replace Ben Affleck as Batman, there’s one (very unlikely) celebrity who’s throwing his hat into the ring: pop-star Nick Jonas!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, the “CommentsbyCelebs” Instagram page pulled this exchange between Hypebeast and Nick Jonas over social media. The Hypebeast account had posted a news alert stating, “@benaffleck will be hanging up his role as Batman. The upcoming Matt Reeves-directed ‘The Batman’ focuses on a younger Bruce Wayne, and will reportedly be casting a new member for the role. It’s slated for a June 25, 2021 release. Who do you think should play The Dark Knight?

That’s when Jonas slid into the comments section with this little suggestion, in answer to Hypebeast’s question: “First name Nick. Lat name Jonas.”

Now, we could make the effort to quell any fan uproar by pointing out that Jonas was most likely just having a bit of fun with fans on social media by making such a shameless plug for himself. However, what’s the point? By now we know that all the DC fandom needs is to see the headline of this article, and the flame-throwers and hate-memes will already be coming out of the wood work. In fact, we’d estimate that there won’t be more than a dozen comments about this story on our social media pages before that Michael Scott “Noooo!” meme from The Office starts showing up in our feeds…

Right now, there is absolutely zero word on who might replace Ben Affleck as Batman. The speculation is running rampant all over the Internet, but DC and WB haven’t dropped any hints about an official decision, or even the criteria for the new actor taking over the role. It’s probably safe to say though: Nick Jonas isn’t who they had in mind. The singer has been crossing over into acting for years now, with roles on Fox’s Scream Queens and an appearance in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – but that is still leagues away (pun) from being a Batman-level star. Oh well, Jonas will have to settle for continued newlywed bliss with actress Priyanka Chopra, poor guy…

The DC Movie Universe continues with Aquaman, in theaters now. Shazam hits theaters on April 5th, Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7th, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020, and The Batman on June 25th, 2021.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this first episode, we get into the origin stories of hosts Kofi Outlaw, Matt Mueller, and Brandon Davis, before jumping into some of the big topics at the start 2019, including Avengers: Endgame theories, Oscars nominations woes, and a “State of DC Movies” address.