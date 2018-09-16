‘Batman Ninja’ Coming To Netflix; Release Date Announced

If you haven’t had the chance to see Batman Ninja yet, then Batman Day just gave you a wonderful present.

Today is the day we all celebrate the Dark Knight, and this year saw Batman taking on the anime world with the fantastic looking Batman Ninja. Today Netflix announced that the project will be coming to the streaming service in October, specifically October 26th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I wasn’t going to get you anything for #BatmanDay but I couldn’t help myself… #BatmanNinja comes to @netflix on 10/26.”

I wasn’t going to get you anything for #BatmanDay but I couldn’t help myself… #BatmanNinja comes to @netflix on 10/26. pic.twitter.com/rZh0HtuVaN — NX (@NXOnNetflix) September 15, 2018

For those unfamiliar with Batman Ninja, the project comes from some of Japan’s most acclaimed talents, including director Jumpei Mizusaki (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure), writer Kazuki Nakashima (Gurren Lagann), character designer Takashi Okazaki (Afro Samurai), and screenwriters Leo Chu (Supah Ninjas) and Eric Garcia (Afro Samurai), who produced the English adaptation. The project is executive produced by Benjamin Melniker and Michael Uslan.

“Batman Ninja is an absolute feast for the senses, a stunning spectacle of anime wrapped around a thrill ride of a Batman story,” said Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Vice President, Family & Animation Marketing in a press release. “Our partners at Warner Bros. Japan have conjured an impressive addition to the Dark Knight’s canon of entertainment, taking Batman and his friends and foes in an altogether new direction. We can’t wait for fans to see this film.”

The cast is no slouch either, as Batman Ninja stars Roger Craig Smith (Batman), Tony Hale (The Joker), Grey Griffin (Harley Quinn), Fred Tatasciore (Gorilla Grodd), Yuri Lowenthal (Robin), Adam Croasdell (Nightwing/Alfred), Will Friedle (Red Robin), Tom Kenny (Penguin), and Eric Bauza (Two-Face).

You can check out the official description of the film below.

“Batman Ninja takes a journey across the ages as Gorilla Grodd’s time displacement machine transports many of Batman’s worst enemies to feudal Japan – along with the Dark Knight and a few of his allies. The villains take over the forms of the feudal lords that rule the divided land, with the Joker taking the lead among the warring factions. As his traditional high-tech weaponry is exhausted almost immediately, Batman must rely on his intellect and his allies – including Catwoman and the extended Bat-family – to restore order to the land, and return to present-day Gotham City.”

Will you be watching Batman Ninja on Netflix? If you’ve already seen it let us know your thoughts in the comments!