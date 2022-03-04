Batman, Penguin and Catwoman Unite in New The Batman Set Photo

✖

DC fans have been treated to a lot of Batman content this week with new photos popping up of big characters including Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, and Colin Farrell as Penguin. The images appear to show the characters attending a public funeral being protested by a number of Gotham's citizens. Another new photo shows those three stars together alongside actor John Turturro who is playing Carmine Falcone in the film. You can check out the image below:

(Photo: MEGA/GC Images)

Production on The Batman halted when Pattinson tested positive for the virus in early September. Two weeks later, production resumed after Pattinson tested negative for the coronavirus. The film has since been delayed from 2021 to 2022.

Earlier this year, Pattinson talked about how he wants to push Batman to the character's limits. "The only thing that’s more complicated is the rating," he said. "As soon as you make something an R-rated movie, you’re freed up to do so much stuff. In terms of the character itself, I want to push it as far as it possibly can go. And I think Matt Reeves does as well. You can do crazy stuff with that part."

In addition to the above cast, the movie will also feature Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, and Andy Serkis as Alfred.

Speaking at DC FanDome, Matt Reeves referred to this film as showing the character of Bruce Wayne "learning how to be Batman," calling the entire film an experiment.

He explained, "The idea is that we're in Year Two. It's the Gotham experiment, it's a criminal... experiment he's trying to figure out what he can do that can finally change this place. In our story, he's in that mode that's where you meet him and you see that he is charting what he's doing and it seems that he's not having any of the effect that he wants to have yet and that is when the murders start to happen and then the murders begin to describe sort of the history of Gotham in a way that only reinforces what he knows about constant. It opens up a whole new world of corruption that went much farther."

The Batman is currently scheduled to hit theaters on March 4, 2022.

Cover photo by MEGA/GC Images