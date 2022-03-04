The Batman: Promo Images Reveal New Looks at Robert Pattinson and Batmobile

✖

Some new promo images of The Batman have revealed a fresh look at Robert Pattinson’s version of the hero and his Batmobile. Fans are hungry for any new information about Matt Reeves’ take on The Caped Crusader. There’s been a slow trickle of details, but that pace is ramping up. Promotional material and toys usually can tell you a lot about an upcoming project. (Although, you shouldn’t bet on a one-to-one experience as based on those Avengers: Endgame toys with classic Thor and some other differences. Nothing is for certain.) That Batmobile is looking very good. Pattinson’s BatSuit is borrowing elements from all over the Batman ethos. It should make you excited if you love a bunch of the different eras for the characters.

DC FanDome 2020 brought Reeves answering some fan questions about the legendary vehicle. “One of the things you have to do is you have to design a bat suit, you have to design a Batmobile you have to have a Batcave you have to have that like all of the things that he's going to have,” Reeves told the crowd. “And so, you know, for me that's been one of the exciting things and that happened even before we were quite done with the last iteration of the script you know we don't, we've already gone through passes and it was quite clear what the vision of the world was being while I'm writing.”

“This Batcave, the Batmobile, and the bat suit, they took a long time, you know… And we, we worked in the designing of it again, as I was writing in the idea of him being able to fight in it,” he remembered. “And so they started illustrating and I'd say, I'd say we spent easily, a year to do the bat suit and then to get into the Batmobile and that of course, that part's a dream, I mean you know you start the idea of getting to do your own version of the Batmobile is like you just kind of like that.”

“That's the incredible candy, right? like the telling of the story is the hard work and trying to make sure that you're doing the right thing, Reeves also mentioned. “And then when you get to dive into the idea of this car that again feels connected to this version of the character a grounded version of the character, this is something that he built and to try and look at those kinds of rough seams and imagine how that works. It's a, it's been incredible sort of gift to be able to do that.”

