The Batman: New Look At Riddler Has Fans Flipping Out Over Drastic Design Changes

This morning started off in a big way, as a new calendar for The Batman revealed a slew of new promotional art for the anticipated film, including new shots of Batman, the Batmobile, Selina Kyle, and The Riddler. While there's a lot to take in, you might be surprised that it's actually The RIddler who has dominated conversation since the art hit, but it's because of the drastic redesign the character will experience for Matt Reeves' vision of Batman's world and Gotham. The promo art confirmed Riddler is the person in that creepy mask covering his face and mouth, and it didn't take long for fans to start flipping out over it.

Now, that's not necessarily in a bad way mind you. So far fans are pretty split, though there seem to be slightly more positive reactions than negative reactions at this point.

Cover and promo art #TheBatman Movie official calendar 2022 pic.twitter.com/gAKk6u0n7D — Mikhail Villarreal🦇‏ (@TaurooAldebaran) May 18, 2021

The ones who are for the redesign point out how it's inspired by the Zodiac Killer, and also love that there's an edge and a creepiness to the character that isn't present in some of his more iconic iterations. They also point out the mask fits into his overall theme, as the mouth covering is to represent how Gotham is being silenced and that he is exposing the truth.

The ones who are not so thrilled just don't like that it's so far removed from the character in the comics, as there's pretty much no green to be found and the only question marks seem to be in the other promo art we see, not in his actual costume. Comparisons to other versions of the character quickly came into the mix, including Gotham's, which walked a line between serious and over-the-top quite well. Others took the suit to task for looking like a bad Doctor Doom knockoff, so reactions are kind of everywhere.

You can hit the next slide to check out some of the best reactions, and you can see The Riddler in action when The Batman hits theaters on March 4th, 2022.