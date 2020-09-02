Christopher Nolan Confident in Robert Pattinson's Portrayal of Batman

✖

Some would consider Christopher Nolan's trilogy of Batman films to have set the standard of what can be accomplished with the character, making any actor to take on the role after Christian Bale to feel as though that's the performance they have to live up to, with Nolan himself recently confirming how he knows Tenet star Robert Pattinson is more than capable of pulling off the role for The Batman. The first teaser for The Batman might not have given audiences much of a taste of Pattinson's acting abilities in the upcoming film, but getting an endorsement from Nolan will surely quell all doubts viewers might have about the endeavor.

"Having worked with Rob, I can say with total confidence that he can do absolutely anything he sets his mind to," Nolan shared with Entertainment Tonight. "And I could not be more excited to see what he does with Batman."

The Caped Crusader made his jump to the big screen with Batman in 1989 (following Adam West's Batman: The Movie in 1966), which saw Michael Keaton take on the iconic role and impressing audiences. While Keaton reprised the role in 1992's Batman Returns, Val Kilmer and George Clooney took over the character for Batman Forever and Batman and Robin, respectively, forcing the performers to live up to the mold Keaton established.

Given the various compelling performers who have taken on the Dark Knight, it's hard not to compare them to one another, though Nolan noted that a key component of the figure is that he must be reimagined with each new performer and narrative.

"One of the first things I learned when we went to talk to the DC guys before Batman Begins is the character of Batman thrives on reinterpretation," Nolan pointed out. "Each generation creates its own version."

He added, "That's what keeps the legend so sort of fresh in a way."

Pattinson isn't the first actor since Bale to adopt the cowl, as Ben Affleck played the character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. In fact, Affleck was originally tapped to write, direct, and star in a solo Batman film, only for the filmmaker to distance himself from the franchise. However, reports have recently emerged claiming that not only will Affleck appear in the upcoming The Flash movie, but so will Keaton.

The Batman is slated to hit theaters on October 1, 2021.

