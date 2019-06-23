Batman Actor Robert Pattinson Drops Out of Movie Due to Scheduling Conflict

Robert Pattinson’s filming schedule is starting to get more packed by each passing day and now, the actor has dropped out one upcoming project because of scheduling conflicts. In a new report from IndieWire, The Batman star will no longer appear in the Joana Hogg’s highly-anticipated sequel to The Souvenir. The sequel was set to start filming next month, which conflicts with Pattinson’s filming schedule on Christopher Nolan’s mysterious Tenet film.

“Despite Rob’s strong desire to do the film, scheduling proved impossible but he very much looks forward to working with Joanna on something down the line,” Pattinson’s team told IndieWire.

The Souvenir ended up winning a Grand Jury Prize at this year’s Sundance Festival, which allowed Hogg and A24 to quickly rush a sequel in development. Little is known about Tenet, besides the fact it has an expansive ensemble cast including Pattinson, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Clémence Poésy, Dimple Kapadia, and Michael Caine.

Then, after Tenet wraps filming, Pattinson will almost hop straight into production on Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which will reportedly enter pre-production later this summer. Reeves previously confirmed that his Batman tale wouldn’t be an adaptation of the fan-favorite Year One storyline, though he did mention it will focus on the Caped Crusader’s skillset as the world’s greatest detective.

“Year One is one of the many comic books that I love. We are definitely not doing Year One,” Reeves said. “It’s just exciting to be focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for him and very personal to him. Obviously, we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that. We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though, and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

The Batman is due out on June 25, 2021. Other upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.