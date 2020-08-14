Batman Script Written by AI Goes Viral Again Amidst DC FanDome Excitement

✖

A popular trend on Twitter is for users to write a fake script for a popular project featuring arbitrary inclusions of key words and phrases to then claim the script was written by a bot after "watching" hours of the source material, with one Twitter user claiming such an event occurred back in August of 2019. However, with DC FanDome happening this weekend, where we're sure to learn more information about all things Batman, and with it being the anniversary of the original tweet, a post claiming to be a Batman script written by a bot has once again gone viral on Twitter.

"I forced a bot to watch over 1,000 hours of Batman movies and then asked it to write a Batman movie of its own," Keaton Patti shared on Twitter. "Here is the first page."

With Patti being a comedian, having written for the New Yorker and The Onion, the script was clearly written by him and not a bot, but the numerous clunky uses of the word "bat" and hokey dialog is still entertaining for fans of the Dark Knight.

I forced a bot to watch over 1,000 hours of Batman movies and then asked it to write a Batman movie of its own. Here is the first page. pic.twitter.com/xrgvgAyv1L — Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) August 13, 2019

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, not only was production on Matt Reeves' The Batman put on hold, but San Diego Comic-Con was also cancelled, which would have likely been an opportunity for audiences to see our first official look at the film. Luckily, DC Comics is still pulling out all the stops to deliver audiences an impressive virtual panel, highlighting not only Batman, but DC's entire roster of exciting characters.

DC Comics described FanDome as an unprecedented opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind your favorite feature films and TV series, including: Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, the Snyder Cut, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and, coming this fall to theaters worldwide, Wonder Woman 1984.

DC FanDome kicks off on August 22nd, at 10 a.m. PT and will be accessible around the world for 24 hours at DCFanDome.com. The Batman is currently slated to hit theaters on October 1, 2021.

Are you looking forward to DC FanDome? Let us know in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.