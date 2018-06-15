Funko’s Batman SDCC Exclusive NES 8-Bit Pop Figure is Available to Order

Funko’s Batman Video Game Deco 8-Bit Pop! figure will be heading to SDCC as an Entertainment Earth exclusive! The purple and blue color scheme is based on Batman’s appearance in Batman: The Video Game, which hit the Nintendo Entertainment System back in 1990.

If you can’t attend the show, you have a chance to own one if you act fast. Entertainment Earth has opened up pre-orders for the Batman Video Game Deco 8-Bit Pop! Vinyl Figure right here. Keep in mind that the Pops will be sold first at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 at the Entertainment Earth booth #2343. Your order will only be charged and shipped if stock remains after the show. If that happens, expect the figure to ship in August.

Entertainment Earth usually gets a fair quality of stock for their Funko exclusives, so you definitely have a chance to add this Batman figure to your collection. We assume that extra stock will be doled out on a first-come, first-served basis, so get in line for one while you can. You can also check out more of Entertainment Earth’s SDCC exclusives right here.

The official description for the Batman Pop figure reads:

“Funko blended the pixel art style with its classic Pop! Vinyl silhouette to bring fans a line of 8-bit Pop! Vinyl figures. Take it further with this Pop! featuring an exclusive video game deco with purple-and-blue coloring! The Batman Video Game Deco 8-Bit Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box.“

On a related note, the Marvel Teleporting Lockjaw and Glow-in-the-Dark Black Bolt Pop! Vinyl Figure 2-Pack is available to pre-order right here for $29.99 with shipping slated for August. This SDCC 2018 Previews Exclusive is a limited edition of only 15,000 pieces worldwide, so secure one for your collection before it’s too late.

Sure, the Inhumans TV series wasn’t exactly a success, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t have any love for the characters – especially Lockjaw. Everybody loves Lockjaw! Plus, the version in this 2-pack depicts Lockjaw in mid-teleportation with a glittery bottom half.

Odds are that the Black Bolt figure doesn’t weigh heavily on your decision to go in on this set, but this version differs from an earlier Previews Exclusive version thanks to a glow-in-the-dark feature.

Again, quantities on the Marvel Teleporting Lockjaw and Glow-in-the-Dark Black Bolt Pop! Vinyl Figure 2-Pack are limited, and there’s no telling how much stock is available outside of SDCC, so don’t wait too long on this one.

