Batman and Superman Get Giant Robots in New DC Mech Series

DC is equipping Batman and Superman with massive fighting robots in a new series. The Dark Knight and Man of Steel are two of the most recognizable heroes in the DC Universe and founding members of the Justice League. However, the six-issue miniseries DC Mech by writer Kenny Porter (Superman: Man of Tomorrow) and artist Baldemar Rivas (Unearth) will see Batman and Superman pilot these mecha suits in order to prevent another attack from Darkseid and Apokolips. The story takes place on an alternate Earth in the DC Multiverse, where the Apokolips attack took place around World War II.

“DC Mech is inspired by my deep love of the DC Universe and the mecha genre,” Porter told IGN. “I grew up reading DC Comics and watching any anime that I could get my hands on that featured giant robots. I’ve been a fan of the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise since middle school, and I wanted to create a world with Baldemar that completely restructured the world around augmented pilots instead of superheroes.”

Porter continued, “DC Comics and iconic series like Mobile Suit Gundam, Robotech, and Neon Genesis Evangelion all have these amazing stories, characters, and designs that work surprisingly well together. I wanted to write a story that got both the DC fan and the mecha fan in me excited, and I assure you, I went all out with both aspects.”

“I was approached with a wild idea by writer Kenny Porter and editor Dave Wieglosz,” Rivas added. “We got to work coming up with ideas immediately for DC Mech. We all wanted to write a love letter to the genre of Mecha anime and what we wanted to see, while fusing it with the DC Universe. I wanted to really immerse myself in the world and set each design apart with unique qualities. This is the most fulfilling creative project I’ve worked on yet and I am so excited to share it with DC and mech fans alike.”

Rivas also discussed what went into redesigning the DC heroes for DC Mech.

“I put a lot of research into the functionality of each unique mech, how they enhance their specific pilot’s strengths and finding design elements that say something about each character as well,” Rivas explained. “With the Bat Man mech for example, I wanted to design a sleek and dark mech with stealth capabilities while still including a wide range of gadgets which relate to human Batman’s famous tools and fighting skills. I want these mechs to feel at home in the DC Universe and introduce something new and exciting, but familiar.”

Finally, Porter teased some grand changes to the DC Universe as a whole: “We aren’t holding anything back and we’re bringing fun new elements for long-time fans and new readers alike. You’re going to see beloved characters take on new roles and experience completely different relationships based on the trajectory this universe took. And I can’t wait for people to read it.”

DC Mech #1 arrives in stores on July 26th. Fans can get a look at the covers for the first issue and character designs below.

DC Mech #1 Main Cover

DC Mech #1 Variant Cover

DC Mech #1 Black and White Variant Cover

DC Mech #1 Variant Cover

DC Mech #1 Blueprint Variant Cover

DC Mech #1 Batman Character Designs

DC Mech #1 Superman Character Designs