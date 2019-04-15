‘Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Mashup Characters Debut for ‘Crisis in a Half Shell’

The Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover trilogy from James Tynion IV and Freddie E. Williams II will conclude in with Crisis in a Half Shell, a story that will see Batman and the Turtles tossed into Krang’s multiverse.

In Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III, Krang gets his hands on dangerous technology from the DC Universe. His meddling creates a new universe where the Turtles are part of the Batman Family and they help patrol the streets of New Gotham City.

And there are Batman the Turtles’ respective greatest foes. For Batman, that’s the Joker. For the Turtles, that’s the Shredder. The two are joined together in this crossover to become the Laughing Man, leader of the Smile Clan.

Tynion and Williams revealed several pieces of conceptual artwork for the series showing off these new characters. Keep reading to see them all.

Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III will conclude the trilogy of crossovers between the DC Comics and Nickelodeon characters. “I still remember the e-mail asking me if I wanted to write the first Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover,” Tynion said when the third series was announced. “My brain couldn’t even process what I was reading for a few seconds, and I started having a panic attack about fitting it into my work schedule. Then, finally, I pictured Michelangelo’s reaction to seeing the T. rex in the Batcave for the first time and started laughing out loud.”

“The story for volume three is a blast, and I am having the time of my life illustrating it,” said Williams. “And lucky for me, I’m not alone in this grand task. I’m having a huge and exciting personal crossover of my own with one of my all-time heroes and favorite artists, Kevin Eastman! Say what? Yup, you heard that right! We’ve got something so fun and exciting planned! I’m geeking out about it every day, and I think all of you will, too!”

Batman and Splinter

Okay. I promised you a bunch of art from BATMAN/TMNT III today, and @Freddieart & I are going to deliver!



Let me just say I couldn't be more excited to return to New Gotham City and revisit the incredible adventures of BATMAN, and his faithful butler. #BTMNT3

First up are Batman and Splinter. Batman’s costume has been redesigned to look more at home in a ninja-heavy universe.

Splinter is mashed up with Batman’s butler, Alfred. That’s a heck of a mustache.

The Laughing Man and the Smile Clan

I couldn't agree more! I'm thrilled to draw them as they do battle against the terrifying LAUGHING MAN, and his vile SMILE CLAN #BTMNT3

The villains are merging together as well. Batman’s archenemy, the Joker, combines with the Turtles’ nemesis, Shredder, to become the laughing man.

The Laughing Man leads the Smile Clan, this universe’s version of the Foot Clan. The Smile Clan soldiers all wear the Laughing Man’s smiles on their faces.

Clayface

The Smile Clan has more than just soldiers at its disposal. Here’s one of its deadliest enforcers, Clayface. Fans will notice that Clayface here is taking the shape of Turtles villain Rocksteady.

Leonardo

And now for the Turtles themselves. Leonardo, the team leader, is redesigned to resemble Nightwing, Batman’s first ward and first Robin.

Raphael

The always hot-headed Raphael is merged with the equally hot-headed Jason Todd, the former Robin who is now known as the Red Hood.

Killer Croc

And when it comes to the Smile Clan, I've always loved KILLER CROC

Another Batman villain appears. Killer Croc has taken on the style of Rocksteady’s partner, Bebop.

Deadshot

I think the deadliest member of the Smile Clan has to be DEADSHOT

Like Batman, Deadshot isn’t merged with specific Turtles character. Instead, his costume design has been altered to better fit the ninja aesthetic.

Donatello

Back to the Turtles, here’s Donatello. Williams’s page notes that he’s merged with Red Hoot, but we’re thinking he means Red Robin. Tim Drake is a much better match for Donnie as they both have a gift for technology.

Michelangelo

But I think deep down, the Bat-Family pizza dude everyone loves the best is MICHELANGELO!

And rounding out the Turtles is Michelangelo. As the youngest of the brothers, he’s merged with the youngest Robin, Damian Wayne.

Harley Quinn

And really, how could you NOT choose The Laughing Man's real number two, HARLEY QUINN?

Harley Quinn joins the fun. Here she’s merged with Shredder’s granddaughter, Karai, to become the Laughing Man’s second in command.

Krang

Starting on May 1st, in BATMAN/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES III #1, our heroes mythologies will be twisted together in the horrific machinations of KRANG'S MULTIVERSE!

When chaos stretches across the DC Comics multiverse, often the Anti-Monitor is involved. Here, Krang is that Anti-Monitor.

Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III #3 Cover

And here’s the cover to Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III #3, featuring Krang, Batman, and the Turtles.