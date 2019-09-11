Batman: The Complete Animated Series Deluxe Blu-ray Box Set Returns With a 37% Discount

We thought that the limited Batman: The Complete Animated Series Deluxe Limited Edition Blu-ray box sets were long gone, but, amazingly, Amazon has them up for order priced at $71.06 (37% off) with an in-stock date of September 24th. This might be a small batch that will sell out quickly, or a restock in honor of the show’s recent 27th anniversary – either way, you should jump on it quickly.

If you are unfamiliar, the Deluxe Limited Edition Blu-ray box set includes three mini Funko Pop figures of Batman, Harley Quinn, and the Joker as well as all 109 episodes of the series on Blu-ray and digital (Batman: The Animated Series and The New Batman Adventures), the animated feature films Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman and Mister Freeze: Sub Zero, a deluxe art book, and loads of special features.

On a related note, Warner Bros. recently gave Batman Beyond a similar treatment for the series’ 20th anniversary with a 50,000 copy limited edition set.

The remastered Batman Beyond: The Complete Animated Series limited edition box set is available to pre-order via Walmart and Amazon for $89.30 (11% off) with shipping slated for October 29th. Keep in mind that you won’t be charged for the Batman Beyond set until it ships and you’ll automatically get the biggest discount that occurs between the time that you order and the release date.Here’s what you’ll get…

Like the Batman: The Animated Series set before it, the Batman Beyond throws in everything – all 52 episodes on Blu-ray and digital, two discs of bonus content (including a remastered version of the feature-length film Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, a Batman Beyond Funko Pop (with chrome paint!) and lenticular art cards. Special features include 15 featurettes and audio commentary from executive producer Bruce Timm on four episodes. A full breakdown of the special features is available below.

Knight Immortal (All-New Featurette) – A visual and visceral celebration of the Dark Knight’s 80 years of crime fighting, narrated by storytellers of the past, present, and future.

“Tomorrow Knight: The Batman Reborn” (Featurette) – Storytellers explore the rise of Terry McGinnis as Batman and Bruce Wayne’s relationship with the young hero as he mentors a new Dark Knight for modern times.

Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker (Feature-Length Film) – The beloved hit animated film from 2000 is included in the box set – fully remastered for your enjoyment.

Audio Commentaries – Enlightening audio commentaries by filmmakers and voice actors for four key episodes: “Rebirth, Part 1”; “Shriek”; “Splicers”; and “The Eggbaby.”

Featurettes – A dozen inside looks at the genesis, production and effects of Batman Beyond.

Note that the remaster applies to all but 11 episodes that have been damaged over time and have been “Smart Rezzed” to improve their quality. These episodes include “Eyewitness,” “Final Cut,” “The Last Resort,” “Armory,” “Sneak Peek,” “The Eggbaby,” “Zeta,” “Plague,” “April Moon,” “Sentries of the Lost Cosmos” and “Speak No Evil. Warner Bros. describes this process as follows:

“The process provides for significant enhanced resolution and improvement of the original source material in converting from standard to high definition, though it does sacrifice horizontal lines for clearer image and color representation. While still a marked improvement over the original video, viewers will notice a slight difference between the Remastered and the Up-Rezzed final footage.”

