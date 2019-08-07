Batman v Superman Easter Egg Spotted in Titans Season 2 Trailer

Fans got their first look at Titans season 2 yesterday thanks to the brand new trailer, and it featured our best look the new team, or as Raven calls it, Titans 2.0. We got to see Robin, Raven, Beast Boy, Starfire, Hawk, Dove, Donna Troy, and Aqualad all walking together as a team, and we even got a bit of Krypto and Superboy in there as well. The trailer also happened to include a fun nod to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and while it’s easy to miss, it shows up several times in the trailer. If you haven’t spotted it yet, just look closely at the room that the Titans are donning their costumes in, and you might notice it looks a little familiar.

That’s because it’s the same sort of tube-like design featured in Batman v Superman, specifically the containers that hold Batman’s suits. When we see the Batman costume illuminated in the movie it is in one of those tubes, and this room they are all turning around in is very reminiscent of that, so much so that it’s probably purposeful and not just a coincidence.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gotta say Hawk’s turn and pose for the camera is the best one, but you can check out the entire trailer in the video above. If you want to see a comparison between the two images, you can check that out below.

The Titans season 2 trailer features quite a bit, but it doesn’t touch on the big cliffhanger from last season much at all. The only hint we get is the gem on Raven’s forehead, which if it ties into the comics could be the way they capture Trigon. We aren’t sure if that’s the case though, and we hope DC doesn’t just move past that plotline too quickly.

You can check out the official description for Titans season 2 below.

“From executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti, TITANS follows a group of young soon-to-be Super Heroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In this action-packed series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become leader of a fearless band of new heroes, including Starfire, Beast Boy, Raven and others.”

