‘Batman v Superman’ Ending Had A Bigger Meaning According To Zack Snyder

Batman v. Superman was quite ambitious, and evidently, that ambition even stretched to the film’s ending according to director Zack Snyder.

The divisive Warner Bros. film sought to include pieces of beloved stories like The Death of Superman and Batman: The Dark Knight Returns in addition to introducing Wonder Woman and teasing the Justice League and Darkseid. To that end the film had Superman dying at the hands of Doomsday, saving the world in the process. Thing is it also teased something else in the closing moments as the dirt on Superman’s casket floated above him for just a few seconds, which many took to be a tease regarding his coming resurrection, though it might have been something more (via Reddit).

A fan asked Snyder a question regarding the hovering dirt on VERO. Souvik Sikder said “Then what was with the floating dirt on Superman’s casket at the end of bvs if he was supposed to be brought back to life using the motherbox? I thought Superman was barely alive. Was it just a visual representation that Superman will be back? I thought it was more. Way more.”

Snyder confirmed Sikder’s theory about there being more to it, replying “it was more much much more.”

This is yet another piece of the puzzle that doesn’t really make sense in the context of the movie we ended up seeing on screens. That was likely something that would have been paid off or teased further in Justice League, but as we know that film ended up being put through the ringer when it came to edits, reshoots, and creative vision, and it seems whatever was supposed to come of that tease ended up either getting shelved or reworked to be something different.

These sort of explanations only build the fervor for something akin to a Snyder cut of Justice League, as several connections from Batman v. Superman just don’t make any sense when compared to the final cut of Justice League that hit theaters. Things like Knightmare world visions and Flash’s warning hint at bigger concepts but Justice League either only touches on them slightly or disregards them, and that leaves fans wanting to see, regardless of how underdeveloped it is, a previous plot for the movie that is more in line with what Snyder was aiming for.

There’s plenty of debate on whether that exists or not, though some fans would be happy to even simply learn the plot of that previous version. Guess we’ll have to wait and see if that happens.