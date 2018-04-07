‘Batman V Superman’: Zack Snyder Reveals Why Wayne Manor Was Abandoned

Two years after the film debuted, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder continues to explain minute details about the narrative that fans continue to ponder. Over on the social media service created merely for Snyder to interact with fans, also known as “Vero,” the director explained why Wayne Manor appeared in ruin when Bruce Wayne paid the homestead a visit.

Snyder’s explanation for the building’s decrepit state reads, “I think his father commissioned the lake house as a gift to his mother, a place built by her favorite architect, and she loved it. When Bruce turned 18, he moved in. He ordered Wayne Manor to be left to decompose.”

Throughout the course of Batman v Superman, a variety of different elements hinted at Batman turning his back on the identity of Bruce Wayne and leaning far more heavily into the ideals of the Dark Knight, creating a variety of reasons why Wayne Manor had fallen into the state of disrepair. Apparently, these implications and ambiguity weren’t good enough reasons for some fans, as they wanted the director to personally clarify the detail.

This reveal comes after a string of details revealed by the director about the film and its many intended themes.

Earlier this week, one fan questioned a bit of dialogue spoken by Lex Luthor about how Zod “flew too close to the sun,” which was a reference to the myth of Icarus who grew too ambitious with his wings made of wax and soared too high, resulting in the sun’s heat melting the wings and sending him crashing to earth. In addition to the mythological implications, Snyder also pointed out the double meaning of Superman being the “Last Son of Krypton,” implying Zod’s conflict with a literal son was another interpretation of the dialogue.

Snyder also recently shed light on another metaphor from the film, as one piece of Batman’s dialogue details the difference between the world of darkness and the world of light, implying that the light represents truth and justice. Batman’s experiences over his decades of fighting crime made him realize that there’s no such thing as pure good, referring to the world of light as a “beautiful lie.”

“The idea that, in the dream, the righteous man, the good man, seeks justice but that quest for justice lead him into darkness and his own moral code is in question or may only be a construct of his grief,” the director shared of the line’s meaning. “So the lie of the light becomes justice = light. For Batman, it’s the opposite.”

