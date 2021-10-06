Batman: Wayne Family Adventures Getting Live-Action Adaptation

https://youtu.be/X8IFBfTk8F8

The popular Batman comic on Webtoon, Wayne Family Adventures, has been officially tapped to become a live-action miniseries. The team at Ismahawk will be making the Wayne Family Adventures live-action series, which is planned to stream on the Ismahawk YouTube channel as a three-part miniseries of shorts that will premiere in mid-October. Wayne Family Adventures follows members of Batman/Bruce Wayne’s large adopted family in slice-of-life comedic adventure storylines. Wayne Family Adventures has been a smash hit for DC and Webtoon, shattering readership records. Now the live-action series is prepared to take the franchise to a whole other level.

Here’s the synopsis for the Wayne Family Adventures series:

Batman needs a break. But with new vigilante Duke Thomas moving into Wayne Manor and an endless supply of adopted, fostered, and biological superhero children to manage, Bruce Wayne is going to have his hands full. Being a father can’t be harder than being Batman, right?

Below you can find the full press release and cast list for this live-action Wayne Family Adventures series. IGN has also revealed a gallery of first-look photos:

Batman: Wayne Family Adventures is the first original DC Story by Webtoon. This will be a live action adaptation from the Webtoon comic, which drew more than 400,000 readers in the first two days alone. In the Webtoon comic, it follows Bruce Wayne and the challenges he faces as a father figure to “an endless supply of adopted, fostered and biological superhero children”. The live action adaptation will be directed by Ismahawk’s Danny Shepherd and director of photography helmed by Ismahawk’s Jeremy Le. Distribution will be released in mid-October 2021 as a three-part mini-series on Ismahawk’s YouTube channel. Feature cast members include Jonathan Bentley as Bruce Wayne, Yoshi Sudarso (Buffalo Boys, Bullet Train) as Dick Grayson / Nightwing, Lisa Foiles (All That, Malcolm in the Middle), as Barbara Gordon / Oracle, Tim Neff (Echo 3, Outpost) as Jason Todd / Red Hood, Peter Sudarso (Supergirl, The Paper Tigers) as Tim Drake / Red Robin, Meghan Camarena (Power Rangers Hyperforce, Video Game High School) as Stephanie Brown / Spoiler, Gemma Nguyen (Phantom Breaker) as Cassandra Cain / Orphan, Carter Rockwood as Damian Wayne / Robin, D-Shaunt “Fik-Shun” Stegall (So You Think You Can Dance) as Duke Thomas / Signal and Marcus Weiss (Scrubs, Le Rêve) as Alfred Pennyworth.

Wayne Family Adventures applies a much-needed scratch to a longtime itch that Batman fans have carried on their backs. Namely, the issue is that Batman’s world is something darker and more serious since his ’80s era, and attempts to make the character lighter and brighter (literally and figuratively) have been met with resistance from fans. Aside from parody franchises like LEGO Batman, there hasn’t been a whole lot of Batman properties that can hold particularly appealing for teens and kids. Matt Reeves’ The Batman won’t be any kind of haven for that younger crowd when it hits theaters in 2022, so Wayne Family Adventures may be it…

The Wayne Family Adventures full trailer will arrive on October 11th. You can watch the teaser above.