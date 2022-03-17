Batman/Catwoman #12 Cover Brings Iconic Looks Together for Final Issue

While the series has two issues left, DC Comics has released the official cover for Batman/Catwoman #12, the final issue in Tom King and Clay Mann’s limited series that will put a cap on King’s run of the Dark Knight Detective. The cover comes from Mann with colors by Tomeu Morey and brings together a lot of the iconic looks that the two characters have had not only across DC Comics history but specifically throughout King’s run on the character. An official release date for the issue hasn’t been confirmed but a summer debut seems likely. Check out the cover below!

“No more waiting…my cover to Batman/Catwoman #12,” Mann wrote on Twitter. “This cover doesn’t feature every version of Batman & Catwoman thru the years, but if I pulled it off, it does show everyone @TomKingTK used in his run of Batman& Batman/Catwoman. Just sort of a thank you & hopefully encapsulates his work on these two in some way🦇 🐈‍⬛ 👋” King also took to social media, writing: “Bat/Cat 12. We did a wedding. Now we’ll do a marriage.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

King isn’t entirely finished with Batman or Catwoman as his recently launched mini-series Batman: Killing Time, ropes both of them together in a big storyline that folds even more major villains into its dense narrative. The Eisner Award winning scribe also has other titles still being published by DC including Human Target.

“Batman and Catwoman is a chance to do what Morrison and Quietly did in Batman and Robin: launch an ambitious, accessible, beautiful, thrilling new series that concludes years of stories and defines what Batman is, can, and will be,” King previously said of the series. “This will be a comic about what the best Batman comics are always been about, how our greatest hero turns fear into bravery, pain into hope, trauma into love. It’s the story I always wanted to tell, and I’m telling it with the man I consider to be the greatest artist in comics, my brother Clay Mann.

You can find the solicitation and cover for the next issue of the series, its penultimate, below.

Batman/Catwoman #11

(W) Tom King (A) Clay Mann

After barely escaping with one of her nine lives, Selina arrives at a crossroads. She can either continue on the path of a criminal or take a chance at being a hero like Batman. There’s just one thing she has to do: make a vow to never kill The Joker. But what could lead her to break that sacred promise years later? Find out in the penultimate issue of this critically acclaimed maxiseries!

In Shops: Apr 12, 2022

SRP: $4.99