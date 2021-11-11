Batwoman Recap With Spoilers: Everything You Missed in “A Lesson From Professor Pyg”

If you need to catch up on the most essential details and storylines from Batwoman‘s latest episode, we’re here to help. Here are the biggest reveals and Easter eggs from “A Lesson From Professor Pyg.” Obviously, spoilers for Season 3, Episode 5 of Batwoman, “A Lesson From Professor Pyg”, below! Only look if you want to know!

Sophie and Alice room together and watch horror movies, only to be spooked by someone outside — Batwoman, who needs Alice on a mission to get Catwoman’s whip, which might’ve been used on a torture victim. Batwoman figures out it’s a fake, but she tasks Alice with investigating who killed the man, because she and Sophie need to go to a dinner party held by Jada.

Ryan and Luke try to calm Wayne Enterprises’ investors after the recent media circus. Sophie prepares for the dinner party, which she insists to Alice is not romantic. Ryan and Sophie attend Jada’s party, where Sophie introduces herself as Ryan’s girlfriend, and they pretend that they’re dating. When Sophie leaves the room, Jada tells Ryan to stop connecting with Marquis — just as he shows up with a date. Sophie investigates Jada’s study, but gets discovered by Jada. At one point during the dinner, Ryan thanks Jada for giving her up, because it led her to have the loving upbringing she had today.

The chef of the party, who was flown in from Metropolis, poisons and kills Zoey, Marquis’ date. Everyone else at the party soon realizes they’re also poisoned, just as the chef — Lazlo Valentin / Professor Pyg — confronts Jada for having fired him years ago, and threatens to kill everyone at the party. Ryan manages to get a knife and stab Valentin, allowing for them to barely escape and hide in Jada’s panic room. Marquis begins to have a seizure, and Ryan offers to go to the basement to find medication as an antidote, outrunning Professor Pyg in the process. Meanwhile, Sophie confronts Jada about the tests with the freeze serum, and Jada argues that she wasn’t responsible for what happened to Jordan. Ryan passes out while trying to get the medication, and Jada eventually saves Ryan from being killed by Professor Pyg. Ryan injects herself with the antidote and fights Professor Pyg alongside Sophie, as Jada injects Marquis with the antidote. Marquis then brutally kills Professor Pyg. Afterwards, Ryan sends Sophie home, and they joke about their first date. Ryan then talks to Jada, who apologizes for her role in the freeze serum experiments, and reveals she had them conducted because Marquis has PTSD and sociopathic tendencies from being attacked by The Joker as a kid, even culminating in him killing his father.

Alice lies and says she’s doing fine on her new medication. Alice works with Renee to figure out who was behind the murder, but Alice focuses instead on Renee’s obsession with Poison Ivy. Renee reveals that both she and Pamela Isley fell in love while attending college, only for Pamela to change after being subjected to experiments. Renee says that Pam was buried alive by Batman — because she’d told him to. Alice visits Mary for help with her hallucinations, but Mary refuses to help her. Alice realizes that Mary was exposed to the Poison Ivy plant. Alice discovers that Catwoman’s whip was actually used by Flamingo — and then gives Renee the sampling of dead Poison Ivy plant that Mary had.

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW.