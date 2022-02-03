Batwoman Star Camrus Johnson Teases His Story in DC’s Earth-Prime Comic

The third season of Batwoman is currently in full swing, continuing the stories of Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and those in her orbit. One fan favorite of the series’ run has been Luke Fox / Batwing (Camrus Johnson), whose story has continued into him becoming Gotham’s newest costumed vigilante. Johnson has become a key voice in advancing Luke Fox’s story, also penning a comic story involving the character in 2021’s Batman: Urban Legends #4. Earlier this year, it was announced that Johnson would also be writing a story in the Batwoman issue of Earth-Prime, a comic miniseries that will follow each of The CW’s DC TV shows. While speaking to ComicBook.com about directing Batwoman‘s “Broken Toys” episode, Johnson teased what fans can expect from his story in Earth-Prime #1.

“Before I answer that, I just want to say it’s been so cool that DC has been allowing me to write with them,” Johnson revealed. “It was funny, because this comic, they were like, ‘Would you like to write another one?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, maybe. I’m a little busy.’ And then they send me an email saying, ‘Camrus is writing the next comic.’ So I was like, ‘Okay, cool!’ [laughs] It’s been really fun to not only dive into the comic book space, but also the animation space. The past couple years, I’ve been really able to find my love for the color and the fun of it all. I’m actually going to plug my new animated short. Making She Dreams at Sunrise this year really got me the confidence that I had to do what I did on this episode of Batwoman. And the fact that it is NAACP Image Award nominated and all that stuff is just so incredible.”

“This comic book, the one thing I will tease is – we don’t see Luke in the real world really ever,” Johnson continued. “He’s sort of just always in the Bat Cave and working with the Bat Team. We don’t know much about his personal life. So I just wanted to see what would happen if – during an episode that we saw on TV already, but we are not seeing Luke a whole lot – what is he doing? Where is he? The idea for this issue is that during [the events of the] “A Lesson From Professor Pyg” episode, we’re with Javicia and Meagan and Nick and Robin, all at Robin’s place. Where is Luke? What is Luke doing? In between those scenes, where is he? I kind of wanted to dive into his dating life, and see what his personal life is when he is not behind the console.”

Earth-Prime #1 will focus on Batwoman, providing the first costumed comic debut of the current TV Batwoman, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie). The issue will include a story written by Batwoman TV show writers Natalie Abrams and Kelley Larson, as well as Batwoman’s Luke Fox actor, Camrus Johnson. Clayton Henry will provide the art for the issue, with cover art from Kim Jacinto. In the issue, ever since the tech that created many of Batman’s rogues hit the streets, Ryan Wilder has been running herself ragged trying to contain the new villains popping up around Gotham City. But when Clayface’s (making his CW debut) mud binds itself to a local high schooler, Batwoman will need help from an unexpected source to contain this muddy foe! Also, follow how Luke Fox balances his life as a super hero and a boyfriend!

