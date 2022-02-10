Batwoman: Javicia Leslie Reacts to Being a Jeopardy! Clue

The CW’s Batwoman is nearing the end of airing its third season, and it has continued to chronicle the story of Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie). The new incarnation of the character, who was created specifically for the hit live-action series, has become beloved among fans since debuting in early 2020. This week, Batwoman got a very specific honor within pop culture — becoming an answer on the long-running game show Jeopardy!. Leslie recently took to Instagram to react to her “first Jeopardy appearance”, and joked that it’s probably better than her actually appearing on the show in person as a contestant.

“It’s amazing to see how much Ryan has done in just a year, and how much she means to so many people,” Leslie recently told Comicbook.com. “To me, obviously, but [also] to so many people. And I got to meet so many really cool fans when I did my first convention a few weeks ago in New Orleans. It was cool, because a lot of the fans I had met on Twitter, so to be able to meet them in person, and spend time exchanging energy with them and talk to them, it’s been epic. This has felt very surreal and very… I don’t know. I’m always just humbled by it, and honored by it. Every time I meet fans, it’s like, ‘You’re a fan of something that I do? What? Okay, this is cool. I’m a fan of you, but okay. Cool.’”

“I think the fans surprised me the most, honestly,” Leslie added. “I’ve done other projects, but I think superhero fans are completely different. And this, specifically, is different because this hasn’t been done yet. So the fans are unique. They’re special. They’re hardcore because they feel represented. They’re ride or die. I remember when I first started this, I was scared, because I knew that we were entering a world that hadn’t really seen this yet, and I was worried that the original fans were going to be upset about the shift and the change. And don’t get me wrong, there were a few that were. But it was weird, because a lot stayed, and more came on. And then it became this beautiful mix where it wasn’t about race. It wasn’t about this, it wasn’t about that. It was just about this dope character, this badass character, this flawed character. You know? And to be a part of that has been so much fun.”

