Batwoman: New Photos Reveal Surprising Character Returns

The CW has released a new batch of photos for “We’re All Mad Here”, the penultimate episode of Batwoman‘s third season. The episode will dive into both the Bat Team’s fight against Marquis Jet / The Joker (Nick Creegan) and Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) hopes to potentially reform. If these photos are any indication, that latter storyline will be a tumultuous ordeal for Alice, and will feature the return of some previously-deceased characters. Both Ocean (Nathan Owens) and Mouse (Sam Littlefield) will be factoring into the proceedings, presumably as Alice begins to further question her sanity.

“That wasn’t acting,” Skarsten previously told ComicBook.com of Mouse’s Season 1 death scene. “I was genuinely so sad that Sam was dying off of the show. He became a really dear friend of mine throughout the season as we were filming. I so enjoyed working with him, both on a personal level, but also just on a creative and professional level. It’s been really nice for me as Alice, to have sort of the consistent player to always play off of, to have someone who brings as much crazy. And also, just it’s been interesting from the perspective of the story, because Mouse has sort of served as her check-in or her barometer for things. And now she’s a bit of a loose cannon that he no longer is there. I’ll be very interested to see how that affects Alice and her decisions and what she does going forward.”

You can check out the synopsis for “We’re All Mad Here” below, and keep scrolling to check out the photos from the episode!

“WHERE IS MY MIND? – Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Jada (Robin Givens) come together to formulate a plan to stop Marquis (Nick Creegan), while Mary (Nicole Kang) seeks to make amends for the harm she did as Poison Ivy. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues to spiral out of control and contend with her mental demons. Also starring Camrus Johnson. Eric Dean Stanton directed the episode written by Maya Houston and Daphne Miles.”

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “We’re All Mad Here” will air on February 23rd.

