New Arrowverse “Elseworlds” Photos Reveal New Look At Batwoman

This year’s big Arrowverse crossover is right around the corner, and now we have a new look at Ruby Rose‘s Batwoman before the event kicks off.

Elseworlds will be the fifth crossover between the DC CW shows and will feature the debuts of Lois Lane and Batwoman, who will eventually be launched into her own series. CW has released a new photo showing Rose’s Batwoman holding a vial of some sort while the Oliver Queen Flash (Stephen Amell) stands looking on in the background. Rose looks fantastic in all the early photos from the big debut, and we can’t wait to see her in action when Elseworlds hits later this year.

You can check out the new photos below and in the gallery.

This is a dream come true for Rose, who took to Instagram after the casting was officially announced to tell fans how thrilled she is to take on the role of Kate Kane and Batwoman in the DC television universe.

“The Bat is out of the bag and I am beyond thrilled and honored,” Rose wrote on Instagram. “I’m also an emotional wreck.. because this is a childhood dream. This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on tv and felt alone and different. Thank you everyone. Thank you god.”

Rose will debut as Batwoman in the second episode of the crossover on Arrow, but Elseworlds officially kicks off on December 9th with The Flash, and you can check out the full description of the episode below.

“EPIC ELSEWORLDS CROSSOVER KICKS OFF TONIGHT — When Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Oliver Queen (guest star Stephen Amell) wake up one morning and realize they have swapped bodies with each other, the two set off to find out what disturbed the timeline to cause such a shift. However, things quickly go from bad to worse when they present their case to Team Flash and the gang doesn’t believe them. Barry and Oliver realize they need Supergirl’s (guest star Melissa Benoist) help and travel to Smallville on Earth-38 where they end up meeting Kara’s cousin, Clark Kent (guest star Tyler Hoechlin), and intrepid reporter, Lois Lane (guest star Elizabeth Tulloch). LaMonica Garrett guest stars as The Monitor. Kevin Tancharoen directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Sam Chalsen.”

Elseworlds Part 1 airs on Sunday, December 9th on The Flash, followed by Part 2 on Monday, December 120th Arrow. Part 3 airs on Supergirl Tuesday, December 11th.