Batwoman Is Getting Review-Bombed On Rotten Tomatoes

CW debuted its newest addition to the Arrowverse in Ruby Rose’s Batwoman this week, and the show debuted to generally positive reviews from critics. With 39 reviews in the can, Batwoman currently sits at 72% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critic reviews are currently split into 28 fresh and 11 rotten, but a quick glance at the Audience Score tells a different story. The Audience Score is at 8% right now, and there are 2424 reviews already. If that number seems a bit extreme, it probably is, and many of the reviews are one-star reviews, dragging that number down. Sure there are probably some valid one-star reviews in the mix, but that number is incredibly high, especially if you compare it to another recent debut.

Stumptown premiered last week, so at least double the time Batwoman’s been out, and currently has 79 total user ratings. That’s right, 7…9…compared to over 2000. Meanwhile, season 5 of The Flash, another DC CW show, has 801 User Ratings FOR THE ENTIRE SEASON. So yeah, something’s fishy here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hopefully, Rotten Tomatoes gets this sorted out soon.

You can find the official description for Batwoman below.

“Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante. Three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared, Gotham is a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Enter Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and his military-grade Crows Private Security, which now protects the city with omnipresent firepower and militia. Years before, Jacob’s first wife and daughter were killed in the crossfire of Gotham crime. He sent his only surviving daughter, Kate Kane, away from Gotham for her safety. After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home when the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father and his security firm, by kidnapping his best Crow officer Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy). Although remarried to wealthy socialite Catherine Hamilton-Kane (Elizabeth Anweis), who bankrolls the Crows, Jacob is still struggling with the family he lost, while keeping Kate –– the daughter he still has –– at a distance.

But Kate is a woman who’s done asking for permission. In order to help her family and her city, she’ll have to become the one thing her father loathes –– a dark knight vigilante. With the help of her compassionate stepsister, Mary (Nicole Kang), and the crafty Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), the son of Wayne Enterprises’ tech guru Lucius Fox, Kate Kane continues the legacy of her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne, as Batwoman. Still holding a flame for her ex-girlfriend, Sophie, Kate uses everything in her power to combat the dark machinations of the psychotic Alice (Rachel Skarsten), who’s always somewhere slipping between sane and insane. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”

What did you think of the Batwoman premiere? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things DC!