Did Batwoman Just Hint Jason Todd’s Murder Happened in the Arrowverse?

For three seasons now, Batwoman has continued to operate in a unique place within the DC TV universe, carving out its own take on Gotham City. The series has mixed new heroes and villains with a number of interesting legacy elements, many of which were tied to the previous offscreen exploits of that Earth’s Batman (played by Warren Christie). A lot of these acknowledgements have come in the form of lines of dialogue and one-off Easter eggs — and in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment in the series’ latest episode, it appeared to provide a visual nod to one of the most controversial Batman storylines. Spoilers for Season 3, Episode 11 of Batwoman, “Broken Toys”, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode partially revolved around the introduction of Kiki Roulette (Judy Reyes), a woman who had previously made various gadgets for The Joker. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) approached Kiki for help in reactivating The Joker’s joy buzzer, and Kiki determined that she would need technology from The Joker’s old lair in order to do so. The trio then visited the lair, which was jam-packed full of gadgets and paraphernalia — including a bloodied crowbar, which was preserved in a glass case and hanging on the wall.

This certainly seems to allude to the idea of Jason Todd having existed in the timeline of Earth-Prime, and seemingly having undergone the events of “Death in the Family”, the infamous and oft-debated comic book storyline that culminated in The Joker bludgeoning him to death with a crowbar. While this isn’t the first DC TV series to innocuously feature the crowbar as a background gag, with a previous episode of Teen Titans GO! doing something similar, it takes on a unique connotation with Batwoman.

If anything, it certainly adds some interesting context to the Arrowverse’s version of the “Bat Fam”, as Robin was already name-dropped by Vesper Fairchild in Season 1, but in a way that wouldn’t necessarily indicate that the most recent Robin was killed so brutally (or, at least, that his death was publicly known). Could this indicate that (before Batman’s death) the line of Robins got far enough to include Jason’s successor, Tim Drake? With Stephanie Brown, who was Tim’s contemporary in the comics, already existing on Batwoman, it certainly doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility.

“There is a certain Batman villain that we discuss, we talk about,” series star Camrus Johnson, who directed “Broken Toys”, recently told ComicBook.com. “We go to their old bunker, and we see a lot of their old toys. And that was my favorite part, because that specific villain is my favorite villain. If you know me, you know exactly who I’m talking about. That was amazing. And the guest stars that I got to play with, the new characters that I got to play with, and cast in this episode made me very happy. And also, the mini team-ups — Luke and Sophie sort of go on an adventure together, Mary and Alice go on an adventure together, and then Marcus and Victor Zsasz team up. There were all these little teams that I got to direct and put together, and find new dynamics with.

Oh man. There was just so much to play with. There was just so much going on — there’s incredible fight scenes, there is a lot of comedy, there’s a lot of fun things. Throughout the episode, once you get halfway through, it almost feels like the episode’s over, because that’s how much there is going on in it. And then the second half is like, “Nope, we have a lot more going. We have a lot more coming.” It was my favorite for a lot of reasons.