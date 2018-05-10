DC’s ‘Batwoman’ Appears to Be Ending in August

It looks like another beloved DC Comics series could soon be reaching its end.

A recent Amazon listing (uncovered by Bleeding Cool), seems to hint at DC’s current Batwoman series ending its run. In the official description for Batwoman Vol. 3: Fall of the House of Kane, which you can check out below, it sounds like Kate Kane’s solo series will reach its “stunning conclusion” with August’s Batwoman #18.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Batwoman continues her triumphant return with her own series in Batwoman Vol. 3, as a part of DC Universe Rebirth!

After her deadly trip around the world hunting the infamous Many Arms of Death, Batwoman returns to Brussels, the site of her most brutal losses and memories. As the clock begins to tick on a new cycle of violence, Kate must overcome her haunted past to ensure her terrorist foes don’t begin the New Year with a bang!

Written by Marguerite Bennett (DC Comics Bombshells) this stunning conclusion to the series ends this chapter of Batwoman’s history! Batwoman Vol. 3 collects issues #12-18.”

Batwoman has had a pretty unique tenure within DC’s Rebirth relaunch, after the solo was first announced in October of 2016.

“There has never been a heroine I have loved more than Batwoman,” Bennett said upon the series’ announcement. “Her flaws, her ferocity, her struggle to rise above her own history and find a way to serve the greater good and those she loves—she’s always cut me straight to the bone. To be a queer woman and to see a queer woman as not just a part but a pillar of the Bat-family was life changing, inspiring and gave me the courage to pursue this career in comics. The opportunity to add to Kate Kane’s story and legacy is both an honor and a sincere dream come true.”

While the thought of Batwoman ending is sure to disappoint some fans, there’s always a chance that Kate Kane could live on in various other books. As readers have seen in recent months, Batwoman played a major role in Detective Comics, especially in killing Clayface in an attempt to save Gotham City.

Batwoman is the latest DC Comics series to undergo cancellation, following Superwoman, Supergirl, Justice League of America, Titans, Teen Titans, Super Sons, and Batgirl and the Birds of Prey. But as fans have seen with the sort of reshuffling that’s going on with DC’s slate, it’s entirely possible that fans haven’t seen the last of Batwoman.

Are you sad to see Batwoman reach its end? Let us know what you think in the comments below.