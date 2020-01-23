Batwoman: New “An Un-Birthday Present” Photos Give Best Look Yet at SPOILER’s Return

Now that Batwoman is officially back from midseason hiatus, it looks like the newest Arrowverse series is headed for a new – and heartbreaking – direction. The show’s midseason premiere ended with one doozy of a plot twist, which is set to further complicate the dynamic between Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Elizabeth Kane/Alice (Rachel Skarsten). The CW recently released a handful of new photos for “A Very Un-Birthday Present”, the next episode of the series, which show where things will go next.

In addition to a fiery conflict between Kate and Alice, the photos show a meeting between Kate and an alternate version of Beth, who appears to have returned on Earth-Prime after the fallout of “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. While it’s unclear exactly what will come from Beth’s return – and how long it will take for Beth and Alice to know of each other – the cliffhanger certainly has fans guessing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the synopsis for “A Very Un-Birthday Present” below!

“MAKE A WISH – On the Kane sisters’ birthday, Kate (Ruby Rose) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) contend with demons from the past, and an unexpected guest makes a surprise appearance in Gotham. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson and guest starring Sam Littlefield.

Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux.”

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “An Un-Birthday Present” will debut on January 26.

