Batwoman: “I’ll Be Judge, I’ll Be Jury” Photos Give Best Look Yet at Executioner

Batwoman dove into the tragic backstory of its “Big Bad” earlier this week, with an episode chronicling the origins of Elizabeth Kane/Alice (Rachel Skarsten). If that wasn’t enough, it looks like the series just introduced a terrifying new villain. The CW has released a batch of photos for “I’ll Be Judge, I’ll Be Jury”, the sixth episode of the show’s debut season. The photos showcase the best look yet at Executioner (Jim Pirri), the show’s take on a relatively-obscure Batman villain of the same name.

In the comics, Executioner is a carnival worker named Willy Hooker, who would break criminals out of jail, only to kill them and claim their reward money. The character only appeared in the 1953 issue Detective Comics #191, but was loosely adapted in a 2016 episode of Gotham. In that interpretation, police captain Nathaniel Barnes was corrupted by the Alice Tetch virus, which led to him taking the law into his own hands and becoming The Executioner.

Based off of the teaser for the episode, it seems as if Executioner could be portrayed a bit more accurately on Batwoman, but fans will ultimately have to wait and see. Scroll on to check out the photos, and check out the synopsis for the episode below!

“NOTHING AS IT SEEMS — A disturbing death has Gotham reeling and the city reaches out for their new vigilante hero. Luke (Camrus Johnson) confides in Kate (Ruby Rose), while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) asks Jacob (Dougray Scott) for a special assignment. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues her nefarious plot against the Kanes, with Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) being a conduit to part of her plan. Batwoman pays another visit to Mary (Nicole Kang.) Scott Peters directed the episode written by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash.”

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.

